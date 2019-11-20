GARLAND — The consecutive set streak may be over, but the Crawford Lady Pirates’ quest for a second Class 2A volleyball title in three years is very much alive.
Despite losing the third, its first such loss after 56 straight wins, Crawford rolled into Friday’s state championship match with a 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20 victory over the Burton Panthers at the Curtis Culwell Center on Wednesday.
“We do like to make it interesting at times. I’m good with how we responded, I didn’t like how we lost a set to have to respond to,” said longtime Crawford head coach Jeff Coker.
The Lady Pirates improved to 48-4 while Burton ended its season at 34-16. Crawford will face Jewett Leon for the Class 2A title at 3 p.m. Friday in Garland. Crawford defeated the Lady Cougars in two straight games in the finals of the Leon Tournament earlier this year.
Crawford has been ranked at the top of the statewide 2A volleyball poll most of the year and had played a wide variety of teams, including defeating some Class 6A squads earlier in the year, but it was clear the semifinal match with Burton wasn’t going to be a rout.
Crawford won the first set, 25-12, but trailed early in the second set and had the score tied 11-11 before pulling away for a 25-20 win. In the third set, Burton battled back from an early 8-2 deficit and tied the score at 20-20 before taking the lead at 21-20.
“It was just very frustrating because we knew we weren’t playing the way we were supposed to be playing,” said Crawford’s Anne Williams.
The two teams traded points over the next two serves before Burton surged ahead and ended the set with a kill by A’Zhane’ Graves.
“Everybody seems to play better with the game on the line and I think that was true with us and them tonight,” said Crawford’s Peyton Elmore.
Going to the fourth set with the Burton fans and team fired up, Coker said he had a simple message for his team.
“We just needed to finish out there. We were the better team. We just need to finish.”
The fourth set was tight as well, as Crawford broke out to an early lead before Burton cut the margin to 19-16, forcing a Lady Pirates timeout. Crawford saw its lead shrink to 20-19 before scoring two straight points for a 22-19 lead. They ended the game and the match with a service ace.
The Lady Pirates have a chance Friday to validate the high ranking they have carried in McLennan County and statewide all season long, following a state championship in 2017.
“Our theme is create a masterpiece every day, sort of like Matt Rhule’s go 1-0. That’s what we want to do and that’s what we have a chance to do on Friday,” Coker said.
“I thought Katie Warden had her best game in a long time for us tonight. Anne Williams led us in kills like she usually does and Peyton Elmore came through in some key spots and Lexi Moody really played well,” he said. “Overall it was great team win.”
Williams led Crawford with 17 kills, 13 digs and three blocks in the semifinal victory. Warden had 12 kills with three digs. Moody contributed 45 assists with three kills and two digs. Kylie Ray was part of six blocks in the match.
“You can’t scout how hard every team is going to play, but you have to play like the game is on the line every time and that’s what we plan to do every day,” Coker said.
