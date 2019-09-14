In Crawford, the Pirates took full advantage of a pair of second-quarter fumble recoveries to establish a big lead against Rice.
Crawford quarterback Tate Abel ran six yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and hit running back Trey Lacina for a 26-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to put the Pirates in front 14-0.
Following Abel’s TD pass to Lacina, the Crawford defense recovered a Rice fumble and moved in for another score. This time Lacina ran two yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
Then the Pirates recovered a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff to set up their fourth score of the first half. Abel ran four yards for the touchdown that gave the Pirates a 28-0 edge at halftime.
Rice (2-1) was the only team to score in the second half, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get within three TDs.
Crawford (3-0) held Rice to 172 yards of total offense. The Pirates’ victory sets up a clash of unbeaten 2A Division I teams when Crawford travels to Holland next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.