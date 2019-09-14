In Crawford, the Pirates took full advantage of a pair of second-quarter fumble recoveries to establish a big lead against Rice.

Crawford quarterback Tate Abel ran six yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and hit running back Trey Lacina for a 26-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to put the Pirates in front 14-0.

Following Abel’s TD pass to Lacina, the Crawford defense recovered a Rice fumble and moved in for another score. This time Lacina ran two yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Then the Pirates recovered a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff to set up their fourth score of the first half. Abel ran four yards for the touchdown that gave the Pirates a 28-0 edge at halftime.

Rice (2-1) was the only team to score in the second half, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get within three TDs.

Crawford (3-0) held Rice to 172 yards of total offense. The Pirates’ victory sets up a clash of unbeaten 2A Division I teams when Crawford travels to Holland next week.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments