With last week’s cancellation of the rest of the UIL athletic seasons, it ended hundreds of local teams’ quest for a state championship.
It may provide little consolation, but at least one area team still ended the year at No. 1.
Crawford ended up No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s state softball poll. The Lady Pirates were 15-0-1 on the year and seeking their fourth state title in the past nine seasons.
Bremond ended up fifth in the 2A softball rankings, while Abbott was ninth and Moody ended in a tie for 25th.
In Class 4A, China Spring’s promising softball season will end with a No. 19 state ranking.
In the final Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association polls, Robinson closes its year ranked No. 4 and China Spring was No. 9 in Class 4A. In 3A, Troy came in at No. 7, while Bosqueville finished up at No. 6 in 2A. In 1A, Abbott was ranked No. 7.
Midway, Clifton, Groesbeck and Valley Mills were all receiving votes in their various classifications.
In other sports, Lorena’s girls soccer team closed out with a No. 21 state ranking in the TGCA Class 4A poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.