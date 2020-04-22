With last week’s cancellation of the rest of the UIL athletic seasons, it ended hundreds of local teams’ quest for a state championship.

It may provide little consolation, but at least one area team still ended the year at No. 1.

Crawford ended up No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s state softball poll. The Lady Pirates were 15-0-1 on the year and seeking their fourth state title in the past nine seasons.

Bremond ended up fifth in the 2A softball rankings, while Abbott was ninth and Moody ended in a tie for 25th.

In Class 4A, China Spring’s promising softball season will end with a No. 19 state ranking.

In the final Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association polls, Robinson closes its year ranked No. 4 and China Spring was No. 9 in Class 4A. In 3A, Troy came in at No. 7, while Bosqueville finished up at No. 6 in 2A. In 1A, Abbott was ranked No. 7.

Midway, Clifton, Groesbeck and Valley Mills were all receiving votes in their various classifications.

In other sports, Lorena’s girls soccer team closed out with a No. 21 state ranking in the TGCA Class 4A poll.

