CLIFTON — Tate Abel was able and ready to the task, as his 4-yard touchdown run with 6:09 to play pushed the Pirates ahead for good against Class 3A Division II’s fifth-ranked Cubs.
The loss was Clifton’s first in the regular season since 2017.
Clifton (1-1) struck first in the back-and-forth contest, as Mason Brandenberger gave the Cubs a 6-0 lead on a 3-yard run just 90 seconds into the game.
Crawford moved ahead 9-6 by halftime following a Garrett Pearson 4-yard scoring scamper, and the Pirates’ dumping of Brandenberger in the end zone for a safety.
Clifton went back on top 12-9 in the third thanks to Riley Perry’s 6-yard TD run, but Abel and the Pirates (2-0) had one final answer in the fourth. Perry rushed for 119 yards in the losing effort for Clifton.
