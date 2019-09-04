The Crawford volleyball team remained on top at No. 1 in 1A-2A when the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association state poll came out on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates (27-3) then backed it up by defeating 4A opponent China Spring that night. Crawford dismissed the Lady Cougars in straight sets, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14, as Katie Warden and Anne Williams each posted 11 kills, Lexi Moody dished out 30 assists, Peyton Elmore had 17 digs and Hannah Morton notched 5 aces.
Also in 1A-2A, Valley Mills (14-5) entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 17.
Other Central Texas volleyball teams in the state rankings include Lorena at No. 14 in 4A, and Troy at No. 5 and West at No. 22 in 3A.
