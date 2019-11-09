In Crawford, Pirates quarterback Tanner Merenda hit wide receiver Tate Abel with a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter and Crawford went on to overwhelm Hico.
Pirates running backs Trey Lacina and Breck Chambers followed with a pair of short touchdown runs. Then Chambers broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown that gave Crawford a 33-0 lead at halftime.
Crawford (7-3, 4-1 in district) earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs from 7-2A D-I and will play Bosqueville in the first round at 7:30 on Thursday night in Clifton.
