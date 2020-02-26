It’s a two-step process for the last two remaining Central Texas girls basketball teams.
Step one, win the next game on the schedule. That brings you to the doorstep.
Step two, win the game after that. Then you’ll have earned a ticket to the Alamo City and the grandest stage in Texas high school hoops.
Fairfield (31-4) and Crawford (28-5) have put themselves in position to dream a little longer by qualifying for their respective regional tournaments. Two more wins, and they’ll make it to state, which is slated for March 5-7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Fairfield wrapped up a second straight regional tournament appearance on Tuesday when it bopped China Spring, 61-31, in the Region III-4A quarterfinals. And for the second straight year, Lady Eagles post Braden Bossier pinch-hit as the singer for the National Anthem before the team’s third-round game. Hey, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it, right?
Last year the Lady Eagles won 28 games before being stopped by Hardin-Jefferson in the regional final. They’re anxious to clear that hump, and they’ll get their chance on Friday when they face Houston Yates (24-5) at 6:15 p.m. at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum. The winner of that one will move on to Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final against the winner of Rusk and (guess who?) Hardin-Jefferson.
In the meantime, Crawford will pursue its own state voyage when it travels to the Region III-2A tournament at Bryan High School on Friday. The Lady Pirates have knocked off Mart, Centerville and Lovelady to get to this point, while limiting those teams to an average of 27.7 points.
Crawford is no stranger to deep playoff runs in any sport, and several of the Lady Pirates’ top players won state championship rings last November as members of the team’s volleyball team.
They’ll take on ninth-ranked Woden (30-1) in the regional semis at 8 p.m. Friday. Should the Lady Pirates defeat Woden, they’ll move on to face either Grapeland or Timpson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
