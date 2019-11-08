CRANFILLS GAP — The Lions capped off a special season with a mercy-rule win over the Hornets.
With the victory, Gap (8-2, 3-0 in 11-1A Div. II) picked up its first outright district championship since 1982. Gap’s eight victories are its most since 1986.
