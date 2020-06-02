With apologies to Allen Iverson, we’re talking about practice.
In keeping with Governor Greg Abbott’s recommendations on playing sports, the Super Centex Victory Bowl will transition to a series of practices for their softball, baseball and volleyball gatherings this week.
The events, which are organized by and benefit the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes, have seen a major overhaul since the COVID-19 outbreak brought the sports world to a screeching halt in March. The organization had hoped to hold games in everything but football, but in discussing the matter with city and health officials in Belton and Waco, they’ve opted to err on the side of caution.
Abbott’s guidelines prohibit any youth sports games until June 15. So instead, the Victory Bowl softball and baseball teams will gather in Belton on Thursday and Friday for practices with no fans, while the volleyball team will meet in Waco for a similar practice Saturday. The teams will conduct drills and work on skills, and may engage in intrasquad scrimmages, but the workouts won’t contain any of the other usual trappings of a game – no fans, no media, no live video stream.
“Per the Governor’s guidelines, we’re going to transition to a practice format,” said Heart of Texas FCA director Ben Johnson. “At the end of the day, we’re still gathering and allowing these kids a chance to do what they love to do, which is participate in their sport. … In talking about it, we just felt like this was the best way to go. It just wasn’t conducive to making a game happen.”
One of the FCA’s alternative plans will progress as scheduled, however. At 6 p.m. Saturday, they’ll do a social media rollout of a taped Victory Bowl football game. That event will feature the Victory Bowl blue and red players in a simulation of the popular “Madden 2020” video game. The blue roster was fed into the game on the Dallas Cowboys team and the red players were placed on the Houston Texans, and the action has been taped along with broadcast commentary from the FCA’s Johnson and Johnny Tusa.
The Victory Bowl began in 2009 as an FCA fundraiser and outreach event. It included a football game for the first five years before expanding to include volleyball in 2014 and baseball and softball in 2016. Johnson estimated that more than 3,000 students from around Central Texas have participated in the Victory Bowl over its 11-year existence, including the athletes, cheerleaders and band members.
