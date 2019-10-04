In a battle of two teams scuffling to escape from the District 12-6A basement, the Bulldawgs broke free thanks to a hot start that saw them score the first 27 points of the game.
Cove (2-4, 1-3) took a 27-0 lead in the second quarter after Parker Kendal returned a Lion fumble 30 yards to the house.
Waco High (0-5, 0-3) got on the board on its ensuing possession, capping off a scoring drive with a Xavier Williams touchdown run. But Cove came back with a TD pass to Jaylin Smith on the next possession, taking a 34-7 lead into the half.
Waco High showed some bright spots in the second half, outscoring the Bulldawgs, 17-7. Roy McChristian and Anthony Abrams both caught TD passes for the Lions. But it wasn’t enough to cut the deficit to less than two scores.
