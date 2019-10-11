COOLIDGE — Torrey Hoover sparked a lively second-half surge for Coolidge, which closed out nondistrict play with a nice home win over the visiting Panthers.
Coolidge (5-2) trailed 22-20 at the half, but found its rhythm with 43 second-half points. Hoover was a big reason why, running for three TDs in that rally and also throwing a 38-yard TD to Gregorio Acevedo.
