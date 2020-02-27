CORSICANA — Two up, two down for the Connally boys’ basketball team.
Connally scooted past Fairfield, 58-38, in the Class 4A area playoffs on Thursday at Corsicana High School. With the win, the Cadets (21-5) move on to next week’s regional quarterfinals to face the winner of Waxahachie Life and Palestine, who face off on Friday night in Corsicana.
Connally’s senior trio of Zailin Cleveland, Je’Juan Forward and Korie Black also tied the school record for most wins by a group of Cadets in a four-year span with 94.
The Cadets led Fairfield (19-13) by a score of 27-20 at the half, but sprinted away in the second half to put this one in the back. Black scored a team-leading 18 points and Cleveland added 17. De’Montray Cooks, another senior, pitched in nine points.
With one more win, Connally will clinch its fourth consecutive regional tournament trip to Huntsville.
