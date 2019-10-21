LEWISVILLE — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TLexasFootballL.com's high school football rankings following Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Duncanville (7-0) — W: 39-7, Richardson Pearce — 1
2. Katy (7-0) — W: 47-0, Katy Seven Lakes — 2
3. Allen (7-0) — W: 58-33, Dallas Jesuit — 3
4. Longview (7-0) — W: 49-13, Rockwall-Heath — 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (6-1) — W: 63-0, Baytown Sterling — 5
6. Southlake Carroll (7-0) — W: 62-7, Keller Fossil Ridge — 6
7. Converse Judson (7-0) — W: 30-13, Smithson Valley — 7
8. Beaumont West Brook (7-0) — W: 35-12, La Porte — 8
9. Cy-Fair (7-0) — W: 35-0, Houston Stratford — 9
10. DeSoto (7-0) — W: 54-7, Grand Prairie — 10
11. Spring Westfield (6-1) — W: 49-6, Aldine MacArthur — 11
12. Humble Atascocita (6-1) — W: 61-6, Pasadena Dobie — 12
13. Arlington Martin (6-1) — W: 21-3, Arlington — 13
14. Lake Travis (6-1) — Idle — 14
15. Austin Westlake (6-1) — W: 69-31, Austin Del Valle — 15
16. Dickinson (7-1) — W: 33-17, League City Clear Springs — 16
17. Denton Guyer (6-1) — W: 42-10, Keller — 17
18. Cedar Hill (5-2) — W: 28-24, Mansfield Lake Ridge — 18
19. Midland Lee (7-0) — W: 62-7, Odessa — 19
20. Austin Vandegrift (8-0) — W: 42-17, Round Rock Westwood — 20
21. SA Northside Brandeis (7-0) — W: 47-0, SA Holmes — 21
22. Katy Tompkins (7-1) — W: 28-0, Katy Mayde Creek — 22
23. Klein Oak (7-1) — W: 34-14, Conroe Oak Ridge — 23
24. Schertz Clemens (6-1) — W: 58-24, San Marcos — 24
25. Euless Trinity (7-1) — W: 41-20, Weatherford — NR
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (7-0) — W: Lewisville The Colony, 41-38 — 1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0) — W: Friendswood, 51-6 — 2
3. Denton Ryan (7-0) — W: Carrollton Creekview, 62-6 — 3
4. Dallas Highland Park (6-1) — W: Dallas Samuell, 56-6 — 4
5. Lufkin (6-1) — W: Tomball, 55-22 — 5
6. Cedar Park (7-1) — W: Hutto, 20-16 — 10
7. Lancaster (6-1) — W: Dallas Adams, 63-0 — 7
8. SA Wagner (7-1) — W: SA Jefferson, 56-0 — 8
9. Abilene Cooper (8-0) — W: Amarillo Caprock, 51-24 — 9
10. Hutto (5-1) — L: Cedar Park, 20-16 — 6
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Aledo (6-1) — W: Cleburne, 45-0 — 1
2. Manvel (7-0) — Idle — 2
3. CC Calallen (7-0) — W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 35-14 — 3
4. A&M Consolidated (7-0) — W: Katy Paetow, 55-17 — 4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (7-1) — W: Houston Sharpstown, 70-2 — 5
6. Lubbock Cooper (6-1) — W: WF Rider, 45-13 — 6
7. Huntsville (5-2) — W: Lamar Consolidated, 35-21 — 7
8. Red Oak (6-1) — W: Dallas Adamson, 70-0 — 8
9. Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-2) — W: Floresville, 63-14 — 9
10. Kerrville Tivy (6-1) — W: SA Memorial, 62-0 — NR
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Argyle (7-0) — W: 65-44, Paris — 1
2. Carthage (7-0) — W: 44-14, Tyler Chapel Hill — 2
3. La Vega (6-1) — W: 42-10, Stephenville — 3
4. Decatur (7-0) — W: 38-31, Springtown — 4
5. Dumas (7-0) — Idle — 5
6. Brownwood (7-0) — Idle — 6
7. Needville (6-1) — Idle — 8
8. Lampasas (6-1) — W: 52-10, Liberty Hill — 9
9. Springtown (6-1) — L: 38-31, Decatur — 7
10. Melissa (5-2) — W: 29-17, Celina — 10
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-1) — W: 37-24, Gilmer — 2
2. Connally (8-0) — W: 42-26, Mexia — 1
3. West Orange-Stark (4-1) — Idle — 3
4. Midland Greenwood (8-0) — W: 41-0, Snyder — 4
5. Lubbock Estacado (8-0) — W: 27-0, Dalhart — 5
6. Gilmer (5-3) — L: 37-24, Texarkana Pleasant Grove — 6
7. Sunnyvale (7-0) — W: 58-17, Nevada Community — 7
8. Geronimo Navarro (7-0) — W: 54-0, Austin Eastside Memorial — 8
9. Iowa Park (6-1) — W: 42-0, Vernon — 9
10. Jasper (5-1) — W: 53-7, Huntington — 10
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Grandview (7-0) — W: Groesbeck, 42-0 — 1
2. Wall (7-0) — W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 14-7 — 3
3. Malakoff (6-1) — W: Dallas A+ Academy, 72-0 — 2
4. Bushland (7-0) — W: Littlefield, 41-7 — 4
5. Diboll (7-0) — W: Elkhart, 48-0 — 6
6. Pottsboro (8-0) — W: Bonham, 61-6 — 7
7. Eastland (7-0) — W: Breckenridge, 76-34 — 10
8. Troy (7-1) — W: Rockdale, 62-44 — NR
9. Jefferson (6-1) — Idle — 9
10. Rockdale (6-1) — L: Troy, 62-44 — 5
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Canadian (7-0) — W: Childress, 41-14 — 1
2. East Bernard (8-0) — W: Ganado, 27-14 — 2
3. Newton (6-1) — W: Hemphill, 58-22 — 3
4. Rogers (7-0) — W: Hamilton, 46-14 — 5
5. Gunter (7-1) — W: WF City View, 31-27 — 4
6. Abernathy (6-1) — W: Coahoma, 42-0 — 6
7. Cisco (6-1) — W: San Angelo TLC, 75-0 — 7
8. Omaha Pewitt (7-0) — W: DeKalb, 32-26 — 8
9. Poth (6-1) — W: Skidmore-Tynan, 33-9 — 9
10. Palmer (7-0) — W: Edgewood, 41-16 — 10
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Refugio (7-0) — W: 83-14, Freer — 1
2. Shiner (8-0) — W: 52-7, Weimar — 2
3. San Saba (7-0) — W: 56-0, Hico — 3
4. San Augustine (6-0) — W: 66-39, Groveton — 4
5. Hawley (7-0) — Idle — 5
6. New Deal (7-0) — W: 42-0, Floydada — 6
7. Holland (8-0) — W: 59-0, Rosebud-Lott — 7
8. Alto (7-0) — W: 29-7, Price Carlisle — 8
9. Post (7-0) — W: 48-21, Olton — 9
10. Mason (5-2) — W: 62-6, Junction — 10
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Falls City (6-1) — W: 63-14, Runge — 1
2. Albany (5-2) — W: 49-0, Roscoe — 2
3. Mart (4-3) — W: 63-0, Wortham — 3
4. Stratford (7-1) — W: 40-19, Vega — 4
5. Grapeland (7-1) — W: 53-16, Lovelady — 5
6. Wellington (6-1) — W: 50-6, Munday — 6
7. Hamlin (5-2) — W: 51-7, Haskell — 7
8. Flatonia (7-1) — W: 28-0, Somerville — 8
9. Wheeler (6-1) — W: 68-2, Shamrock — 9
10. Ralls (7-0) — W: 40-6, Smyer — 10
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Balmorhea (7-0) — Idle — 1
2. Gail Borden County (7-0) — W: Ackerly Sands, 53-0 — 2
3. McLean (6-1) — Idle — 3
4. White Deer (6-1) — Idle — 4
5. Milford (5-2) — Idle — 5
6. Leakey (7-0) — Idle — 6
7. Ira (8-0) — W: Spur, 54-24 — 7
8. Sterling City (8-0) — W: Westbrook, 60-12 — 8
9. Paducah (6-1) — W: Chillicothe, 76-28 — 9
10. Rankin (6-1) — W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 68-14 — 10
——
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Jayton (8-0) — W: Roby, 54-6 — 1
2. Grandfalls-Royalty (7-1) — W: Lueders-Avoca, 65-20 — 2
3. Richland Springs (6-0) — W: Valera Panther Creek, forfeit — 3
4. Blackwell (7-0) — W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 70-42 — 4
5. Calvert (4-3) — W: Bryan Christian Homeschool, 45-0 — 5
6. Strawn (4-3) — Idle — 6
7. Gordon (6-1) — Idle — 7
8. Matador Motley County (4-3) — Idle — 8
9. Groom (5-2) — W: Hedley, 58-8 — 9
10. Blanket (6-2) — W: Rising Star, 57-0 — 10
———
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Cedar Hill Trinity (6-1) — W: McKinney Christian, 51-0 — 1
2. FW Nolan (7-0) — Idle — 2
3. Houston Second Baptist (7-0) — W: Houston Westbury Christian, 56-0 — 3
4. Austin Regents (6-1) — W: Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 41-0 — 4
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) — W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 54-14 — 5
———
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Baytown Christian (6-0) — Idle — 1
2. Dallas Lakehill Prep (6-0) — W: Lucas Christian, 55-0 — 2
3. Houston Emery-Weiner (6-1) — W: SA Lutheran, 49-0 — 3
4. Watauga Harvest Christian (7-0) — Idle — 4
5. Bulverde Bracken (6-1) — W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 43-22 — 5
