Several Centex football squads moved up in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football statewide rankings after Week 3 action.
Bremond was the big gainer following its 44-6 win over Milano, jumping from 10th to sixth after losses by No. 7 Burton, No. 8 Gruver and No. 9 Muenster.
Elsewhere in the Class 2A Div. II rankings, Mart gained two spots to secure the No. 3 position, despite a four-point loss to Class 3A Franklin, thanks to losses by previous No. 2 Grapeland and No. 3 Albany.
Up in Class 4A, Connally took advantage of West Orange-Stark's 20-14 loss to Newton to move up one pace to No. 3; likewise, No. 7 Graham's 28-14 loss to Brownwood dropped the Steers from the poll, allowing Robinson to move up to No. 9. The Cadets won, 21-20 over China Spring and the Rockets rolls Troy, 63-35, in Week 3.
La Vega remained No. 3 in Division I following its 21-7 win over Austin LBJ.
Easy wins by No. 3 Cameron and No. 9 Clifton kept the Yoemen and Cubs in the same positions as last week in their respective Class 3A rankings.
In Class 1A Division II, Iredell's second straight loss dropped the Dragons from the poll.
Around the state, the biggest shakeup came with Frisco Lone Star knocking off Highland Park to claim the top spot in Class 5A Div. I.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football rankings
LEWISVILLE — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Duncanville (3-0) — W: 35-14, Washington DC St. John's — 1
2. Katy (3-0) — W: 65-0, Aguilas Blancas, Mexico — 2
3. Allen (3-0) — W: 28-21, Coppell — 3
4. Longview (3-0) — W: 42-0, Tyler — 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (2-1) — W: 24-21, Spring Westfield — 5
6. Austin Westlake (3-0) — W: 58-7, Austin Akins — 6
7. Denton Guyer (3-0) — W: 55-7, North Crowley — 7
8. Southlake Carroll (3-0) — W: 48-7, Odessa Permian — 8
9. Beaumont West Brook (3-0) — W: 36-34, Houston Lamar — 9
10. Converse Judson (3-0) — W: 39-0, Harlingen — 10
11. Cy-Fair (3-0) — W: 56-0, Houston Northbrook — 11
12. DeSoto (3-0) — W: 49-0, Dallas Bishop Dunne — 12
13. Arlington Martin (2-0) — Idle — 13
14. Spring Westfield (2-1) — L: 24-21, Galena Park North Shore — 14
15. Austin Vandegrift (3-0) — W: 28-7, Round Rock Cedar Ridge — 15
16. Humble Atascocita (2-1) — W: 70-10, Humble Kingwood — 16
17. The Woodlands (2-1) — W: 20-14, Conroe Oak Ridge — 17
18. Lake Travis (2-1) — W: 52-10, Austin Bowie — 18
19. Dickinson (2-1) — W: 42-24, Pearland Dawson — 19
20. Cedar Hill (1-2) — W: 49-21, Mesquite Horn — 20
21. Arlington (2-0) — Idle — 21
22. Cibolo Steele (3-0) — W: 28-0, SA Churchill — 22
23. Pearland (3-0) — W: 45-0, Katy Cinco Ranch — 23
24. Midland Lee (3-0) — W: 72-7, EP Montwood — 24
25. Klein Collins (3-0) — W: 49-21, Klein Forest — 25
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (3-0) — W: Dallas Highland Park, 30-19 — 3
2. Denton Ryan (2-0) — Idle — 2
3. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) — W: Alief Elsik, 63-7 — 4
4. Dallas Highland Park (2-1) — L: Frisco Lone Star, 30-19 — 1
5. Lufkin (2-1) — W: Redskins Del Estado, Mexico, 61-7 — 5
6. Angleton (2-0) — W: Clear Brook, 45-7 — 6
7. Hutto (3-0) — W: EP Del Valle, 38-14 — 7
8. Richmond Foster (2-1) — W: Magnolia West, 50-28 — 8
9. Lancaster (2-1) — W: South Grand Prairie, 42-27 — 9
10. SA Wagner (2-1) — W: SA Sam Houston, 41-6 — 10
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Aledo (2-1) — W: Burleson Centennial, 63-30 — 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) — W: Houston Milby, 59-0 — 2
3. CC Calallen (3-0) — W: Needville, 20-19 — 3
4. Manvel (3-0) — W: Houston Sharpstown, 76-0 — 5
5. A&M Consolidated (2-0) — Idle — 6
6. Boerne Champion (3-0) — W: SA MacArthur, 44-21 — 10
7. Huntsville (2-1) — L: College Station, 29-13 — 4
8. Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-1) — W: Wilmer Hutchins, 61-0 — NR
9. Lubbock Cooper (2-1) — L: Wolfforth Frenship, 61-53 (4 OTs) — 7
10. Port Neches-Groves (2-1) — W: Tomball, 28-9 — NR
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Argyle (3-0) — W: 62-7, Tyler Chapel Hill — 1
2. Carthage (3-0) — W: 38-6, Marshall — 2
3. La Vega (2-1) — W: 21-7, Austin LBJ — 3
4. Sealy (3-0) — W: 14-0, Waller — 4
5. Paris (2-1) — W: 37-20, Gilmer — 5
6. Decatur (3-0) — W: 41-28, Midlothian Heritage — 8
7. Columbia (3-0) — W: 38-7, Sweeny — 9
8. Dumas (3-0) — W: 7-0, Wichita Falls — 10
9. Brownwood (3-0) — W: 28-14, Graham — NR
10. Springtown (3-0) — W: 54-16, Glen Rose — NR
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-0) — W: 48-17, Atlanta — 1
2. Jasper (2-0) — W: 42-14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville — 2
3. Connally (3-0) — W: 21-20, China Spring — 4
4. West Orange-Stark (2-1) — L: 20-14, Newton — 3
5. Lubbock Estacado (3-0) — W: 35-14, Amarillo Caprock — 6
6. Gilmer (2-1) — L: 37-20, Paris — 5
7. Midland Greenwood (3-0) — W: 49-14, Shallowater — 9
8. Sunnyvale (3-0) — W: 57-41, Brownsboro — 8
9. Robinson (3-0) — W: 63-35, Troy — 10
10. Bellville (3-0) — W: 21-7, Stafford — NR
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Grandview (3-0) — W: Venus, 62-6 — 1
2. Malakoff (3-0) — W: Mexia, 17-14 — 2
3. Cameron Yoe (2-0) — W: Gatesville, 68-34 — 3
4. Wall (3-0) — W: Midland Christian, 20-14 — 5
5. Gladewater (2-1) — W: Center, 48-28 — 7
6. Jefferson (3-0) — W: Arp, 38-8 — 9
7. Atlanta (1-2) — L: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 48-17 — 4
8. Bushland (3-0) — W: Borger, 38-0 — 10
9. Rockdale (3-0) — W: Lexington, 45-13 — NR
10. Yoakum (1-2) — L: Gonzales, 27-25 — 6
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Newton (3-0) — W: West Orange-Stark, 20-14 — 1
2. Canadian (3-0) — W: Perryton, 48-0 — 2
3. East Bernard (3-0) — W: Boling, 42-0 — 3
4. Abernathy (3-0) — W: Wellington, 51-6 — 4
5. Gunter (2-1) — W: Whitesboro, 49-7 — 5
6. Daingerfield (2-1) — W: New Boston, 26-12 — 6
7. Holliday (2-1) — W: Windthorst, 47-20 — 7
8. Rogers (3-0) — W: McGregor, 53-20 — 8
9. Clifton (2-1) — W: Maypearl, 45-0 — 9
10. Cisco (2-1) — W: Breckenridge, 40-19 — 10
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Refugio (3-0) — W: 48-7, Aransas Pass — 1
2. Shiner (3-0) — W: 49-0, Burton — 2
3. San Saba (3-0) — W: 63-0, Junction — 3
4. Mason (2-1) — W: 33-0, Sonora — 4
5. San Augustine (2-0) — W: 36-28, Garrison — 5
6. Panhandle (3-0) — W: 54-13, Childress — 6
7. New Deal (3-0) — W: 21-14, Slaton — 7
8. Tenaha (3-0) — W: 54-0, Tyler Gorman — 9
9. Hawley (3-0) — W: 46-44, Hamlin — 10
10. Holland (3-0) — W: 59-7, Florence — NR
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Hamlin (2-1) — L: 46-44, Hawley — 1
2. Falls City (2-1) — W: 20-3, Stockdale — 6
3. Mart (1-2) — L: 20-16, Franklin — 5
4. Albany (2-1) — L: 60-28, Eastland — 3
5. Grapeland (2-1) — L: 48-8, Crockett — 2
6. Bremond (3-0) — W: 44-6, Milano — 10
7. Wellington (2-1) — L: 51-6 Abernathy — 4
8. Granger (3-0) — W: 62-0, Meridian — NR
9. Flatonia (3-0) — W: 33-14, Thrall — NR
10. Stratford (2-1) — W: 64-0, Guymon, Okla — NR
———
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Milford (3-0) — W: Oakwood, 76-54 — 1
2. White Deer (3-0) — W: Lefors, 60-14 — 2
3. McLean (3-0) — W: Johnson Co. Sports Assoc., 67-7 — 3
4. Balmorhea (3-0) — W: Garden City, 68-22 — 8
5. Gail Borden County (3-0) — W: Knox City, 90-44 — 7
6. Leakey (3-0) — W: SA Lutheran, 46-0 — 6
7. Sterling City (3-0) — W: Hermleigh, 52-0 — 4
8. Ira (3-0) — W: Lueders-Avoca, 72-0 — 9
9. Garden City (2-1) — L: Balmorhea, 68-22 — 5
10. Paducah (2-1) — W: Claude, 78-28 — 10
———
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Jayton (3-0) — W: Chillicothe, 58-8 — 1
2. Strawn (2-1) — W: Bryson, 71-25 — 2
3. Oakwood (2-1) — L: Milford, 76-54 — 4
4. Richland Springs (2-0) — W: Aquilla, 50-46 — 3
5. Matador Motley County (2-1) — L: Spur, 76-74 — 5
6. Grandfalls-Royalty (3-0) — W: EP Faith Christian, 71-20 — 6
7. Blanket (3-0) — W: Lingleville, 52-0 — 7
8. Blackwell (3-0) — W: Newcastle, 77-38 — 8
9. Groom (2-1) — W: Nazareth, 82-46 — 11
10. Calvert (1-1) — L: Bastrop Tribe Consol., 36-20 — 9
———
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-0) — W: Tyler Grace Community, 49-0 — 2
2. Dallas Bishop Dunne (2-1) — L: DeSoto, 49-0 — 1
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch (2-1) — W: Frisco Centennial, 41-38 — 3
4. Cedar Hill Trinity (2-1) — W: Houston Legacy, 49-14 — 4
5. FW Nolan (3-0) — W: Celina, 27-12 — 5
———
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank — School (record) — Week 3 result — Prev rank
1. Baytown Christian (3-0) — W: Conroe Covenant, 75-28 — 1
2. Gainesville Lone Star North (1-0) — Idle — 2
3. Houston Emery-Weiner (2-0) — Idle — 3
4. Dallas Lakehill Prep (2-0) — W: Red Oak Ovilla, 54-8 — 4
5. Bulverde Bracken (2-1) — W: SA Jubilee, 60-13 — 5
