Entering the 2019 season, Connally coach Shane Anderson didn’t need to be told he had a special collection of talent on his hands.
He’d known since they were all 12 and 13 years old.
Connally, which won its first 12 games before falling to Gilmer in the third round of the playoffs, placed four players on the first team of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Football Team, announced Thursday. That group included senior offensive tackle Trent Pullen, senior running back Jay’Veon Sunday, senior defensive back Korie Black and junior defensive back Kavian Gaither.
“No doubt, we knew this group of seniors was a good one when they were seventh graders,” Anderson said. “We knew we could really build up the program with that kind of special group coming up, as long as they stayed healthy. It’s a tribute to their work ethic, their buy in with the offseason program. I give a lot of credit to the coaching staf to putting those guys in position to be successful, then they went out and made the most of it. They really set the standard for the future at Connally.”
La Vega’s 4A Division I state finalist team produced a pair of first-team all-state honorees in linebackers Jordan Rogers and LaTravius Johnson. Rogers, a junior, made 142 tackles with 15 tackles for losses and won Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year recognition. Johnson, also a junior, totaled 181 stops, three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Connally’s Sunday has been one of the state’s most prolific rushers over the past three years. The Washington signee racked up 2,222 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns in 2019 as the Cadets’ leading ball carrier. He benefited greatly from the blocking of the Oklahoma State-bound Pullen, who cooked up 87 pancakes.
In Connally’s defensive secondary, Black sparkled as a shut-down defender, making 38 tackles with five pass break-ups and two interceptions. Gaither, a junior who Anderson labeled “the best all-around player in Central Texas,” came up with 92 tackles, including 65 of the solo variety. He also starred at quarterback and was the District 8-4A Div. II MVP.
La Vega defensive lineman DeTraveon Thompson and offensive tackle Robert Allen both made second-team all-state, while the third-team defense included three Centex players in Fairfield lineman Jar’Mychael Hudson, La Vega linebacker DeMarquese Hayes and La Vega safety Ara Rauls III. Additionally, Lorena’s Ty Moore made the third team at punter.
Lampasas quarterback Ace Whitehead and Texarkana Pleasant Grove defensive lineman Landon Jackson were the runaway winners of the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards, respectively. Whitehead threw for 4,259 yards and 54 touchdowns against only six interceptions, while rushing for 723 more yards and 23 TDs. Jackson had 111 tackles with 22 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback pressures as Pleasant Grove won the 4A Div. II state crown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.