PALESTINE — Jay’Veon Sunday took off on a 67-yard touchdown run on Connally’s first play of the second half, and the Cadets — who had been locked in a tight, tied game — never trailed again.
Sunday, the reigning Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year and a Washington commit, also had TD runs of 8 and 44 yards in the first half.
New Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither showed an astute ability to scamper out of trouble, and occasionally even hit paydirt. He had keeper TD runs of 16 and 8 yards.
Palestine (0-1) hit some big plays in the passing game in the first half, and tied the game at 20 on Christian Hutchinson’s 23-yard toss to Quentin Cook. But it was all Connally in the second half, who opened up a 26-point lead on David DeLafuente’s TD run in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
