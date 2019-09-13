The Connally Cadets and China Spring Cougars traded big plays for four full quarters in a high school football thriller.
And then Connally defensive tackle Kary Turner Jr. made one final highlight-reel tackle that sealed the Cadets’ come-from-behind victory.
Turner sacked China Spring quarterback Brayden Faulkner on a fourth-and-11 play from the Connally 29 and the Cadets’ visiting stands erupted in celebration of a 21-20 win on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
The Cougars went up and down the field for 373 yards of total offense. But Connally came up with a strip and recovered an onside kick in the fourth quarter to keep the ball away from China Spring, then Turner made the huge stop at the end.
The Connally offense had trouble finding its rhythm for much of the contest. When the game was on the line, though, the Cadets played to their strength.
China Spring led 20-7 before Connally running back Jay’Veon Sunday ran for two touchdowns in the final 7:12. Cadets kicker Ralph Morales nailed both extra points, the second of which gave Connally the tally it needed to take home a victory.
Connally, 3-0 and ranked No. 4 in Class 4A Division II, limited Sunday’s carries for the first three quarters. But he exploded for 102 yards in the fourth. Sunday finished with 154 rushing yards on 20 carries.
China Spring (2-1) turned a takeaway into points late in the third quarter and appeared to take some measure of control.
Cougars defensive back Jeff Nevarez ran under a tipped ball on a pass from Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither. Nevarez’ interception gave China Spring the ball at the Connally 32.
Faulkner and China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah combined to rush for every yard on the ensuing drive. Faulkner capped it on the sixth play of the march with a two-yard touchdown run for a 20-7 lead with 1:18 left in the third quarter.
With time running out on Connally’s chance to build a rally, Sunday got loose for his first big gainer of the night. He rumbled 53 yards to set up the Cadets in China Spring territory at the 25.
Gaither followed with a 13-yard QB keeper up the middle to the Cougars’ 9. Sunday finished the drive from there in two carries, including a three-yard touchdown to cut China Spring’s lead to 20-14.
That’s when Connally landed the biggest punch of the night as Izaiah Stephens recovered the ensuing onside kick. That gave the Cadets the ball at the China Spring 45 with more than seven minutes remaining.
The Cadets gained a first down, but then a penalty, apparently on the bench, pushed them back to face a third-and-30 at the 50.
Gaither didn’t flinch. He dropped back and hit Je’Juan Forward for a 33-yard gain to the 17.
That set up Sunday, who bolted up the middle for a 17-yard tying touchdown on the next play. Morales followed with the game-winning PAT with 4:05 left.
Abdallah, who rushed for 153 yards on 23 carries, ran for nine yards on two consecutive plays to move China Spring near midfield on its final drive. Faulkner converted a fourth-and-seven with a 12-yard completion to Jordan Nevarez to the Cadets’ 28.
But Connally put up a wall there, leading up to Turner’s fourth-down sack with 38 seconds remaining.
China Spring controlled the momentum in the first half by keeping Connally trapped in its own end of the field in the first quarter and bottling up Sunday for most of the half.
Sunday, who sat out the Cadets’ last possession of the second quarter, went to the break with 39 yards on nine carries.
The Connally defense came up with a couple of fourth down stops inside its own 20 in the game’s first seven minutes. But the Cadets offense didn’t travel outside of its own 35 until midway through the second quarter.
The China Spring offense produced 214 yards by halftime and punched in a couple of scoring runs.
Abdallah ran for 69 yards in the first half, including a seven-yard touchdown that put the Cougars in front, 7-0, with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter.
Gaither kept the Cadets close by completing 5 of 5 passes for 78 yards in the first half. He hit Forward for a 34-yard touchdown that tied game at 7 with 6:11 left before halftime.
But the Cougars answered on their next drive.
Faulkner converted a key fourth-and-1 from the Connally 25 with a four-yard run. But the Cougars QB was slow to get up on the play and walked off the field.
China Spring backup QB Major Bowden subbed in and kept the Cougars clicking. On first down, Bowden ran up the middle and sliced the Connally defense in half on a 21-yard touchdown romp.
Bowden’s TD run gave China Spring the 14-7 lead it took to the break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.