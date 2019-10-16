Connally football coach Shane Anderson will be the featured speaker at the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ community luncheon on Oct. 23 at Waco’s Central United Methodist Church.

The event is scheduled to start at noon and will end at 1 p.m. Food will be provided by Fuddrucker’s, and tickets are $10 per person. To reserve a spot, email FCA director Ben Johnson at benjohnson@fca.org.

