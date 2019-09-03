Defending state champions La Vega and Mart remain ranked No. 1 in the state in the Texas Football rankings after the opening week of play for the 2019 season.
The Pirates posted a 28-14 win over Class 5A Medina Valley, while Mart cruised to a 52-14 win over Bosqueville.
Connally's 19-point win over Palestine and Clifton's 35-0 shutout of Valley Mills saw both the Cadets and Cubs move up to the No. 5 spot in their classifications, from sixth and seventh, respectively.
Cameron Yoe also slid up the ladder one spot, to No. 3, following its 31-24 win over Mexia.
Voters didn't penalize Blum for its 65-38 loss to No. 2 McLean, keeping the Bobcats ranked 10th. Iredell also maintained its position at No. 6 after a 60-14 win over independent UME Prep at the Gorman six-man kickoff event.
Statewide, defending 6A champion Galena Park North Shore's 24-21 loss to Katy dropped the Mustangs to No. 5 while Duncanville took over the top spot. Highland Park and Denton Guyer maintained their No. 1 rankings in Class 5A despite the Bearcats' 60-57 loss to 6A Denton Guyer.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Grandview, Newton and Refugio all kept the top spots in Classes 4A through 2A. White Deer vaulted Milford and McLean in 1A Division I to grab the top ranking while Jayton remained No. 1 in Division II.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 1, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team, record in parentheses and the preseason ranking:
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville (1-0), 2
2. Katy (1-0), 5
3. Allen (1-0), 4
4. Longview (1-0), 6
5. Galena Park North Shore (0-1), 1
6. Austin Westlake (1-0), 7
7. Denton Guyer (1-0), 8
8. Humble Atascocita (1-0), 9
9. Southlake Carroll (1-0), 10
10. Beaumont West Brook (1-0), 11
11. Converse Judson (1-0), 12
12. Cy-Fair (1-0), 14
13. Dickinson (1-0), 13
14. DeSoto (1-0), 16
15. Austin Vandegrift (1-0), 19
16. Lewisville Hebron (1-0), 22
17. Spring Westfield (1-0), 21
18. Arlington Martin (1-0), NR
19. Cedar Hill (0-1), 15
20. The Woodlands (0-1), 17
21. Lake Travis (0-1), 3
22. Arlington (1-0), 23
23. Pearland (1-0), 24
24. Cibolo Steele (1-0), 25
25. Midland Lee (1-0), NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Dallas Highland Park (1-0), 1
2. Denton Ryan (1-0), 2
3. Richmond Foster (1-0), 3
4. Frisco Lone Star (1-0), 4
5. Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0), 5
6. SA Wagner (1-0), 8
7. Angleton (1-0), NR
8. Lufkin (0-1), 7
9. Hutto (1-0), NR
10. Tyler (0-1), 6
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Aledo (0-1), 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0), 2
3. CC Calallen (1-0), 3
4. Huntsville (1-0), 5
5. Manvel (1-0), 6
6. A&M Consolidated (1-0), 7
7. Marshall (0-1), 4
8. Frisco Reedy (1-0), 8
9. Lubbock Cooper (1-0), 9
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-0), 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1. La Vega (1-0), 1
2. Carthage (1-0), 2
3. Argyle (1-0), 3
4. Liberty Hill (1-0), 4
5. Midlothian Heritage (1-0), 5
6. Sealy (1-0), 6
7. Paris (0-1), 7
8. Henderson (1-0), 8
9. Lampasas (1-0), 9
10. Decatur (1-0), 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0), 1
2. Jasper (0-0), 2
3. West Orange-Stark (1-0), 5
4. Cuero (1-0), 4
5. Connally (1-0), 6
6. Gilmer (1-0), 7
7. Silsbee (0-1), 3
8. Lubbock Estacado (1-0), 10
9. Graham (1-0), 9
10. Sunnyvale (1-0), NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
1. Grandview (1-0), 1
2. Malakoff (1-0), 2
3. Cameron Yoe (1-0), 4
4. Gladewater (1-0), 7
5. Atlanta (0-1), 3
6. Wall (1-0), NR
7. Yoakum (0-1), 5
8. Franklin (1-0), 9
9. East Chambers (1-0), 10
10. Jefferson (1-0), NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
1. Newton (1-0), 1
2. Canadian (1-0), 2
3. Gunter (1-0), 4
4. East Bernard (1-0), 3
5. Clifton (1-0), 7
6. Daingerfield (0-1), 5
7. Holliday (0-1), 6
8. Abernathy (1-0), 8
9. Cisco (1-0), 9
10. Rogers (1-0), NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
1. Refugio (1-0), 1
2. Shiner (1-0), 3
3. San Saba (1-0), 4
4. Mason (0-1), 2
5. San Augustine (1-0), 5
6. Panhandle (1-0), 6
7. New Deal (1-0), 7
8. Garrison (0-0), 8
9. Tenaha (1-0), 9
10. Hawley (1-0), NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
1. Mart (1-0), 1
2. Falls City (1-0), 2
3. Hamlin (1-0), 3
4. Stratford (1-0), 4
5. Grapeland (1-0), 5
6. Albany (1-0), 6
7. Wellington (1-0), 7
8. Burton (1-0), 8
9. Gruver (1-0), 9
10. Muenster (1-0), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. White Deer (1-0), 3
2. Milford (1-0), 1
3. McLean (1-0), 2
4. Sterling City (1-0), 4
5. Garden City (1-0), 5
6. Leakey (1-0), 6
7. Gorman (0-1), 7
8. Gail Borden County (1-0), 9
9. Balmorhea (1-0), 8
10. Blum (0-1), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Jayton (1-0), 1
2. Richland Springs (1-0), 3
3. Strawn (0-1), 2
4. Oakwood (1-0), 4
5. Motley County (1-0), 5
6. Iredell (1-0), 6
7. Grandfalls-Royalty (1-0), 8
8. Blackwell (1-0), 9
9. Blanket (1-0), 10
10. Calvert (1-0), 7
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Cedar Hill Trinity, 1
2. Dallas Bishop Dunne, 2
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 3
4. Plano Prestonwood, 4
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 5
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Baytown Christian, 2
2. Gainesville State School, 4
3. Houston Emery-Weiner, NR
4. Dallas Lakehill Prep, NR
5. Bulverde Bracken, 1
