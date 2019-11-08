With an exclamation-mark 41-28 win over Robinson Friday night, for just the second time in school history, the Connally Cadets (10-0, 6-0) finished the regular season undefeated. They join the 1990 team, which finished 13-1 and lost in the state quarterfinals.
“It’s really special,” Connally head coach Shane Anderson said. “It is a tribute to this coaching staff and these seniors. They have put the Connally program back on the map.”
The District 8-4A Division II champions will play Canton in the Bi-District round of the Texas High School Playoffs next Thursday at 7 pm in Corsicana.
With nothing to play for beyond pride, the Rockets (5-5, 1-5) never led, but the game was competitive for about two quarters. Leading 21-14 at halftime, the Cadets scored on all three of their third-quarter possessions to take a commanding 41-14 lead into the final frame.
As has been the case throughout this unblemished season, Jay’Veon Sunday and Kavian Gaither led the way for the Cadets. Sunday had 180 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, while Gaither had 168 yards on 18 carries. He had three rushing touchdowns and one scoring pass.
“This is a great feeling,” Gaither said. “We have put in a lot of work, and we’ve been dedicated. I am happy for our school and for my teammates.”
After featuring Sunday and Gaither almost exclusively in the first half, Connally executed a well-designed play-action pass to take a two-score lead with 4:25 remaining until halftime. Gaither found Je’Juan Forward for the 24-yard touchdown, and the Cadets had all the momentum.
Connally could have pulled away at that point, but to the Rockets’ credit, they kept it close. Following that score, Robinson responded with a 63-yard, 7-play drive, culminating with a Brady Kay 4-yard run. One play before, Kay, who finished with two scores on the night, caught a swing pass from Joseph McHenry and raced 21 yards to give the Rockets a first-and-goal.
Connally’s first two drives resulted in touchdowns, and on both drives, Sunday and Gaither gained all the yardage. In the first half, Sunday was held relatively in check, as he had 54 yards on 14 carries. However, Gaither logged 127 yards on 12 carries.
McHenry had 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Robinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.