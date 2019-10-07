LEWISVILLE — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Duncanville (5-0) — W: 61-0, Dallas Skyline — 1
2. Katy (5-0) — W: 35-30, Katy Tompkins — 2
3. Allen (5-0) — Idle — 3
4. Longview (5-0) — Idle — 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (3-1) — W: 52-14, Houston King — 5
6. Austin Westlake (5-0) — Idle — 6
7. Southlake Carroll (5-0) — W: 46-34, Denton Guyer — 8
8. Beaumont West Brook (5-0) — W: 46-23, Beaumont United — 9
9. Converse Judson (5-0) — Idle — 10
10. Cy-Fair (5-0) — W: 37-20, Cypress Falls — 11
11. DeSoto (5-0) — Idle — 12
12. Spring Westfield (4-1) — W: 31-16, Spring DeKaney — 13
13. Humble Atascocita (4-1) — W — 70-7, Pasadena South Houston — 14
14. Arlington Martin (4-1) — W: 57-0, North Crowley — 15
15. Lake Travis (5-1) — W: 59-7, Kyle Lehman — 16
16. Dickinson (5-1) — W: 41-21, League City Clear Creek — 17
17. Denton Guyer (4-0) — L: 46-34, Southlake Carroll — 7
18. Cedar Hill (3-2) — Idle — 18
19. Midland Lee (5-0) — Idle — 19
20. Arlington (5-0) — W: 73-14, FW Paschal — 20
21. Austin Vandegrift (6-0) — W: 32-25, Round Rock — 22
22. Euless Trinity (6-0) — W: 49-24, San Angelo Central — 24
23. SA Northside Brandeis (5-0) — Idle — 25
24. Katy Tompkins (5-1) — L: 35-30, Katy — NR
25. Klein Oak (5-1) — W: 35-33, Klein Collins — NR
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (5-0) — W: Frisco Wakeland, 55-14 — 1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (5-0) — W: Texas City, 34-0 — 2
3. Denton Ryan (5-0) — W: Carrollton Smith, 68-0 — 3
4. Dallas Highland Park (4-1) — Idle — 4
5. Lufkin (4-1) — W: Magnolia, 24-18 — 5
6. Hutto (5-0) — W: Georgetown, 34-18 — 6
7. Richmond Foster (4-1) — W: Rosenberg Terry, 56-14 — 7
8. Lancaster (4-1) — Idle — 8
9. SA Wagner (5-1) — W: SA Brackenridge, 61-0 — 9
10. Abilene Cooper (6-0) — W: Lubbock Coronado, 52-14 — 10
———
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Aledo (4-1) — W: Midlothian, 34-28 (OT) — 1
2. Manvel (6-0) — W: Houston Madison, 55-0 — 2
3. CC Calallen (5-0) — W: Somerset, 49-14 — 3
4. A&M Consolidated (5-0) — W: Montgomery, 41-21 — 4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (5-1) — W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 49-13 — 5
6. Lubbock Cooper (4-1) — Idle — 6
7. Port Neches-Groves (4-1) — W: Vidor, 18-10 — 7
8. Lamar Consolidated (5-0) — W: Bryan Rudder, 45-16 — 8
9. Huntsville (3-2) — W: Cleveland, 65-0 — 9
10. Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-2) — L: Alice, forfeit — 10
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Argyle (5-0) — W: 67-6, Sanger — 1
2. Carthage (5-0) — W: 35-14, Texarkana Pleasant Grove — 2
3. La Vega (5-1) — W: 49-6, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau — 3
4. Decatur (5-0) — Idle — 5
5. West Columbia (5-0) — Idle — 6
6. Dumas (6-0) — W: 28-0, Borger — 7
7. Brownwood (6-0) — W: 35-0, Conroe Grand Oaks — 8
8. Springtown (5-0) — Idle — 9
9. Lampasas (4-1) — Idle — 10
10. Needville (5-1) — W: 48-27, Bay City — NR
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank — School (record) — Last week's result — Prv rank
1. Connally (6-0) — W: 34-24, Lorena — 2
2. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-1) — L: 35-14, Carthage — 1
3. West Orange-Stark (3-1) — Ccd: Jasper — 3
4. Midland Greenwood (6-0) — W: 74-14, Lamesa — 4
5. Lubbock Estacado (6-0) — W: 34-10, Clint — 5
6. Gilmer (4-2) — W: 43-7, Bullard — 6
7. Sunnyvale (5-0) — Idle — 7
8. Geronimo Navarro (5-0) — Idle — 9
9. Fairfield (5-1) — W: 31-15, Madisonville — 10
10. Iowa Park (4-1) — Idle — NR