For now, it looks like coaching school is a go.
So said Texas High School Coaches Association director Rodney Webb, during an interview with ESPN Central Texas Radio on Wednesday. Webb, who doubles as the new head coach at Denton Guyer, said that the THSCA is pushing forward with plans to hold its annual convention and coaching school July 19-21 in San Antonio.
“Still on schedule, it’s full speed ahead for us,” Webb told ESPN Central Texas. “We’re planning on having a great convention the third week of July in San Antonio. There are plans right now if we need to modify in some form, we’ve got plans in place to have a virtual convention. Most likely, assuming we get to have our convention in San Antonio in person, we’re also going to do some virtual stuff as well, for the coaches who don’t feel good about attending or if there’s a school district that doesn’t want their coaches to attend.”
