Central Texas coaching changes
|School
|New coach
|Former position
|Replaces
|Axtell
|Rusty Reynolds
|Axtell asst. coach
|Eric Blenden
|Bruceville-Eddy
|Kyle Shoppach
|Robinson asst. coach
|J.B. Chaney
|Coolidge
|Danny Baker
|Hay baling business
|Nathan Hayes
|Frost
|Randy Fulton
|Frost asst. coach
|Coy Barker
|Gatesville
|Luke Howard
|Gatesville asst. coach
|Kyle Cooper
|Groesbeck
|Jerry Bomar
|Beeville Jones head coach
|Steve Hale
|Hillsboro
|Steve Hale
|Groesbeck head coach
|Joey Moss
|Itasca
|Jim Kerbow
|Huntington head coach
|Clint Wallace
|Marlin
|David Haynes Jr.
|Connally asst. coach
|Stephen Hodge
|McGregor
|Mike Shields
|Terrell head coach
|Judd Thrash
|Parkview
|Josh Hayes
|Mt. Calm asst. coach
|Bryce Frazier
|Reicher
|Tyler Holcomb
|Bosqueville asst. coach
|John Ryan
|Riesel
|Keith Stifflemire
|Gatesville asst. coach
|Robert Little
|Rosebud-Lott
|Rafael Williams
|Rosebud-Lott asst. coach
|Brad Ballard
|Vanguard
|Luke Pilant
|Vanguard asst. coach
|Zach Seifert