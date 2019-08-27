Central Texas coaching changes

SchoolNew coachFormer positionReplaces
AxtellRusty ReynoldsAxtell asst. coachEric Blenden
Bruceville-EddyKyle ShoppachRobinson asst. coachJ.B. Chaney
CoolidgeDanny BakerHay baling businessNathan Hayes
FrostRandy FultonFrost asst. coachCoy Barker
GatesvilleLuke HowardGatesville asst. coachKyle Cooper
GroesbeckJerry BomarBeeville Jones head coachSteve Hale
HillsboroSteve HaleGroesbeck head coachJoey Moss
ItascaJim KerbowHuntington head coachClint Wallace
MarlinDavid Haynes Jr.Connally asst. coachStephen Hodge
McGregorMike ShieldsTerrell head coachJudd Thrash
ParkviewJosh HayesMt. Calm asst. coachBryce Frazier
ReicherTyler HolcombBosqueville asst. coachJohn Ryan
RieselKeith StifflemireGatesville asst. coachRobert Little
Rosebud-LottRafael WilliamsRosebud-Lott asst. coachBrad Ballard
VanguardLuke PilantVanguard asst. coachZach Seifert