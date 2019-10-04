CLIFTON — The Cub defense forced five turnovers in a blitzing of the Bulldogs.
Clifton made four interceptions and also recovered a fumble in rolling to the blowout win. It was the final tune-up for the Cubs (4-2) before District 8-3A play commences.
Mason Brandenberger had his fastball humming. The Clifton QB went 9 of 15 for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and did not throw an interception. Riley Perry ran for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Clifton also showed plenty of big-play capability, with four touchdowns of 50 or more yards.
