VALLEY MILLS — It’s just one game, but Mason Brandenberger and the Cubs looked in midseason form.
Brandenberger passed for three TDs and stretched his legs on a long scoring run as well as Clifton blanked its nearby Highway 6 neighbors, the Eagles.
Clifton (1-0) had the game well in hand at the half, up 28-0. Brandenberger tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Everett Sadler and a 20-yarder to T.J. Ferch, who did the hard work by shedding a couple of tackle attempts along the sideline. Ferch later nabbed a 45-yard TD bomb from Brandenberger in the third quarter, and finished with six grabs for 112 yards and the two TDs.
Brandenberger scooted for a 79-yard scoring run for Clifton’s fourth first-half TD shortly before halftime.
Valley Mills (0-1), coming off a 2A playoff trip, rushed for 118 yards and moved the ball well, but had three fumbles and couldn’t ever punch it in.
