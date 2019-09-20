In a game they basically controlled throughout, but made interesting late, the Clifton Cubs went on the road to pick up a 28-22 victory over McGregor at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
Although Clifton (3-1) emerged victorious, neither side will probably enjoy watching too much film, as there were four turnovers in the game, and numerous dead ball penalties on both sides. Clifton coach Chuck Caniford said his team might benefit from a win he termed “ugly.”
“Maybe we needed to win a game like this,” he said. “We have a lot of veterans, but we have a lot of new guys too. It is always nicer to grow up while winning a game, rather than losing.”
Following a 10-play drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters, the visitors led 28-7. However, with 10 minutes left in the game, McGregor quarterback VeAndre McDaniel and wide receiver Jhobe Smith almost led the Bulldogs to a dramatic comeback.
First, McDaniel found the speedy Smith for a quick 70-yard touchdown pass at the 10:06 mark of the fourth quarter. Then, following a Clifton fumble, the two hooked up again for a touchdown, this time on a 4th-and-8 play with just under two minutes left. A successful two-point conversion made the score 28-22. However, the ensuing onside kick attempt was not successful, and Clifton picked up a big first down to run out the clock.
“They challenged us,” Caniford said. “They have a good football team.”
Three Bulldog fumbles — including two on their first two possessions of the game — allowed the visitors to gain the upper hand. Clifton missed a field goal after recovering the first one, but the Cubs only need two plays to score after the second, on a 12-yd TD run by Riley Perry. That score came with about four minutes to go in the first quarter.
Clifton upped the lead to 14-0 about three minutes later when quarterback Mason Brandenberger found TJ Ferch for a 74-yard touchdown. The big senior wideout finished with five catches for 133 yards.
McGregor (2-2) answered with an impressive 14-play, 5-minute drive, which was capped by a McDaniel 5-yard run. Neither team found paydirt again in the first half, and the Cubs took a 14-7 lead to the locker room.
Perry, who had 79 yards on 18 carries, scored both of Clifton’s second-half touchdowns.
For McGregor, McDaniel was 9-of-17 for 160 yards. He added 41 rushing yards. Smith had three catches for 99 yards.
Clifton’s Brandenberger had 144 passing yards and 64 yards on the ground, including the game-sealing 21-yard scamper following the onside kick.
Next week Clifton travels to Godley, while McGregor is at Whitney.
