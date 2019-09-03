Clifton made the biggest move in this week’s Texas Football High School State Rankings. The Cubs, who defeated Valley Mills 35-0, climbed from No. 7 to No. 5 in Class 3A Division II on Monday.
Texas Football’s high school rankings have become the rankings of record throughout the state beginning this season. The Associated Press opted not to administer a poll and instead is substituting and distributing the Texas Football rankings.
La Vega held steady atop the 4A Division I rankings and Mart continues to hold the No. 1 position in 2A Division II. The Pirates opened the season with a win over Medina Valley, while the Panthers started with a victory against Bosqueville.
Connally moved up one spot to No. 5 in 4A Division II following an opening-week road victory at Palestine. Cameron Yoe moved up a notch to No. 3 in 3A Division II on the strength of its win over Mexia.
Blum held on to the No. 10 ranking in 1A Division I despite losing to No. 2 McLean, while Iredell held steady at No. 6 in 1A Division II with a victory over Dallas EMU Prep.
Midway, which was ranked No. 20 in 6A in the preseason rankings, dropped out of the Top 25 after losing its season opener at Euless Trinity on Friday.
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville (1-0), 2
2. Katy (1-0), 5
3. Allen (1-0), 4
4. Longview (1-0), 6
5. Galena Park North Shore (0-1), 1
6. Austin Westlake (1-0), 7
7. Denton Guyer (1-0), 8
8. Humble Atascocita (1-0), 9
9. Southlake Carroll (1-0), 10
10. Beaumont West Brook (1-0), 11
11. Converse Judson (1-0), 12
12. Cy-Fair (1-0), 14
13. Dickinson (1-0), 13
14. DeSoto (1-0), 16
15. Austin Vandegrift (1-0), 19
16. Lewisville Hebron (1-0), 22
17. Spring Westfield (1-0), 21
18. Arlington Martin (1-0), NR
19. Cedar Hill (0-1), 15
20. The Woodlands (0-1), 17
21. Lake Travis (0-1), 3
22. Arlington (1-0), 23
23. Pearland (1-0), 24
24. Cibolo Steele (1-0), 25
25. Midland Lee (1-0), NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Dallas Highland Park (1-0), 1
2. Denton Ryan (1-0), 2
3. Richmond Foster (1-0), 3
4. Frisco Lone Star (1-0), 4
5. Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0), 5
6. SA Wagner (1-0), 8
7. Angleton (1-0), NR
8. Lufkin (0-1), 7
9. Hutto (1-0), NR
10. Tyler (0-1), 6
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Aledo (0-1), 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0), 2
3. CC Calallen (1-0), 3
4. Huntsville (1-0), 5
5. Manvel (1-0), 6
6. A&M Consolidated (1-0), 7
7. Marshall (0-1), 4
8. Frisco Reedy (1-0), 8
9. Lubbock Cooper (1-0), 9
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-0), 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1. La Vega (1-0), 1
2. Carthage (1-0), 2
3. Argyle (1-0), 3
4. Liberty Hill (1-0), 4
5. Midlothian Heritage (1-0), 5
6. Sealy (1-0), 6
7. Paris (0-1), 7
8. Henderson (1-0), 8
9. Lampasas (1-0), 9
10. Decatur (1-0), 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0), 1
2. Jasper (0-0), 2
3. West Orange-Stark (1-0), 5
4. Cuero (1-0), 4
5. Connally (1-0), 6
6. Gilmer (1-0), 7
7. Silsbee (0-1), 3
8. Lubbock Estacado (1-0), 10
9. Graham (1-0), 9
10. Sunnyvale (1-0), NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
1. Grandview (1-0), 1
2. Malakoff (1-0), 2
3. Cameron Yoe (1-0), 4
4. Gladewater (1-0), 7
5. Atlanta (0-1), 3
6. Wall (1-0), NR
7. Yoakum (0-1), 5
8. Franklin (1-0), 9
9. East Chambers (1-0), 10
10. Jefferson (1-0), NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
1. Newton (1-0), 1
2. Canadian (1-0), 2
3. Gunter (1-0), 4
4. East Bernard (1-0), 3
5. Clifton (1-0), 7
6. Daingerfield (0-1), 5
7. Holliday (0-1), 6
8. Abernathy (1-0), 8
9. Cisco (1-0), 9
10. Rogers (1-0), NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
1. Refugio (1-0), 1
2. Shiner (1-0), 3
3. San Saba (1-0), 4
4. Mason (0-1), 2
5. San Augustine (1-0), 5
6. Panhandle (1-0), 6
7. New Deal (1-0), 7
8. Garrison (0-0), 8
9. Tenaha (1-0), 9
10. Hawley (1-0), NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
1. Mart (1-0), 1
2. Falls City (1-0), 2
3. Hamlin (1-0), 3
4. Stratford (1-0), 4
5. Grapeland (1-0), 5
6. Albany (1-0), 6
7. Wellington (1-0), 7
8. Burton (1-0), 8
9. Gruver (1-0), 9
10. Muenster (1-0), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. White Deer (1-0), 3
2. Milford (1-0), 1
3. McLean (1-0), 2
4. Sterling City (1-0), 4
5. Garden City (1-0), 5
6. Leakey (1-0), 6
7. Gorman (0-1), 7
8. Gail Borden County (1-0), 9
9. Balmorhea (1-0), 8
10. Blum (0-1), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Jayton (1-0), 1
2. Richland Springs (1-0), 3
3. Strawn (0-1), 2
4. Oakwood (1-0), 4
5. Motley County (1-0), 5
6. Iredell (1-0), 6
7. Grandfalls-Royalty (1-0), 8
8. Blackwell (1-0), 9
9. Blanket (1-0), 10
10. Calvert (1-0), 7
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Cedar Hill Trinity, 1
2. Dallas Bishop Dunne, 2
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 3
4. Plano Prestonwood, 4
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 5
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Baytown Christian, 2
2. Gainesville State School, 4
3. Houston Emery-Weiner, NR
4. Dallas Lakehill Prep, NR
5. Bulverde Bracken, 1
Iowa State’s Rhodes honored with Big 12 award
Iowa State’s Avery Rhodes is making up for lost time.
Rhodes, who missed much of the 2018 season with a hip injury, has been named the Big 12 Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. The redshirt sophomore out of Midway opened the season with a solid four-block effort against Central Florida. In her next match, though, she erupted for 10 blocks in a win over Ole Miss. That was the most blocks by any Big 12 player last week.
It was the third 10-block match of her young career, but her first weekly Big 12 honor.
Rhodes was a multiple Super Centex honoree at Midway, and one of five Pantherette volleyball seniors who signed Division I letters her graduating year of 2017.
Rams agree with QB Jared Goff on 4-year extension
LOS ANGELES — Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Rams on Tuesday night, keeping the franchise quarterback with Los Angeles through the 2024 season.
The team didn’t disclose the terms of its deal with Goff, who led the Rams to the Super Bowl last season.
Goff is beginning his fourth year with the Rams, who made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. After a rocky start as a rookie during the Rams’ relocation season, Goff has become a sturdy two-time Pro Bowl selection under coach Sean McVay over the past two years.
Goff has passed for 8,492 yards with 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while going 24-7 in 31 regular-season games as McVay’s starter. He has led the Rams to back-to-back NFC West titles and their first Super Bowl appearance in 17 years.
He also led the Rams to two playoff victories last winter before the Super Bowl, where he struggled in a 19-for-38 performance for 229 yards with one interception in Los Angeles’ 13-3 loss.
Although Goff and the Rams flopped against New England, the team’s belief in Goff never wavered. McVay and general manager Les Snead repeatedly vowed to sign Goff to a long-term extension, expressing constant support for the quarterback who has run McVay’s inventive offense during two of the highest-scoring seasons in NFL history.
Even after Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick behind Goff in the 2016 draft, got a $128 million extension from the Eagles in June, Goff said he had no concerns about entering his fourth season without a new deal. Now he won’t have to.
Goff is making about $4.3 million this season before his pay is scheduled to jump to $22.8 million in 2020.
Nets player charged with assaulting girlfriend
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets player Rodions Kurucs has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend inside his apartment.
The 21-year-old Latvian-born small forward turned himself in on Tuesday and was arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge. He’s due back in court Oct. 21.
Police say the 32-year-old woman claims she had a verbal dispute with Kurucs in his Brooklyn apartment on June 27 and he choked her. She says he also struck her.
The Daily News reports that Kurucs’ lawyer noted there are no photos of the alleged assault and the woman didn’t report the incident for nearly two months. He says the two then flew together to Las Vegas the day after the alleged assault.
The Nets released a statement saying they’re in “the process of gathering more information.”
