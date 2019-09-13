CLIFTON — The Cubs had it all working in a whitewashing of visiting Maypearl.
Riley Perry carried 17 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Mason Brandenberger tossed three TD passes, and the Cub defense held Maypearl to only 122 yards of offense.
Perry showed a knack for finishing off drives, scoring on runs of 9 and 3 yards once the Cubs (2-1) got to the red zone. Brandenberger also showed off his own quick feet, running for 105 yards, including a 58-yard nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter.
Colby Caniford had the longest play of the night, a 75-yard TD catch from Brandenberger in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.