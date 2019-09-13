CLIFTON — The Cubs had it all working in a whitewashing of visiting Maypearl.

Riley Perry carried 17 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Mason Brandenberger tossed three TD passes, and the Cub defense held Maypearl to only 122 yards of offense.

Perry showed a knack for finishing off drives, scoring on runs of 9 and 3 yards once the Cubs (2-1) got to the red zone. Brandenberger also showed off his own quick feet, running for 105 yards, including a 58-yard nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter.

Colby Caniford had the longest play of the night, a 75-yard TD catch from Brandenberger in the third quarter.

