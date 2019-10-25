CLIFTON — One anagram for the words “Clifton Cubs offense” is “Buff Fence Colonists,” which seems fitting for the team’s blowout of the Buffaloes.

Clifton put up a fence around the end zone on defense, and colonized the end zone thanks to a courageous running attack. Clifton (6-3, 2-1 in 8-3A Div. II) piled up 404 rushing yards in the win, and picked up 24 first downs.

Riley Perry and Jimmy Taylor both had big rushing nights for the Cubs. Taylor scored on all three of his carries, finishing with 131 yards. Perry, meanwhile, had 10 totes for 100 yards and two TDs.

Mason Brandenberger and T.J. Ferch hooked up twice on TDs through the air.

