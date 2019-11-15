WAXAHACHIE – The cardiac Cubs survived when Edgewood tried and failed on a two-point conversion in overtime, sending Clifton onward in the Class 3A Division II playoffs.
After regulation, the teams were tied at 21. Riley Perry gave Clifton (8-3) the lead with a 25-yard run on the first possession of overtime, and then Luis Rodriguez tacked on what would turn out to be a key extra point. Edgewood (7-4) followed by moving down inside the 5 and scoring on Kyle Keltner’s 3-yard TD run. But the Bulldogs couldn’t convert on a gutsy try for two, and Clifton advanced.
Clifton rushed for 286 yards in the win, led by quarterback Mason Brandenberger, who had 23 carries for 162 yards and one touchdown. Perry added 10 totes for 57 yards and two TDs. For Edgewood, Keltner scored three of his team’s four touchdowns.
Clifton will face Gunter in next week’s area playoffs.
