Frisco Lone Star receiver Marvin Mims won Offensive Player of the Year honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State Football Team, which was released on Friday.

Mims, an Oklahoma signee, totaled 107 catches for 2,502 yards and 31 touchdowns. Defensively, Denton Ryan junior lineman Ja’Tavion Sanders and Abilene Cooper defensive back Dylon Davis shared the Player of the Year honor. Sanders had 19 tackles for losses and 24 quarterback pressures, while Davis made a whopping 16 interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns.

University – Central Texas’ only 5A team – did not have any all-state honorees.

The Class 6A all-state team will be announced on Saturday.

