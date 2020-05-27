China Spring senior Jaret May is the 2020 recipient of the Randy Leasley Memorial Scholarship.
May earns a $5,000 scholarship, which he plans to use to attend Tarleton State in the fall. He was a team captain and an academic all-state player on the Cougars’ basketball team that reached the regional tournament for the first time since 1989. He was also a varsity letterman in track and field. He is graduating with a 3.97 GPA.
The Randy Leasley Scholarship Fund has now awarded $88,000 in scholarships to college-bound seniors over the years. It is named for the former China Spring basketball and golf coach who died in 2004.
UT’s Andrew Jones, OSU’s Jaci Jones win Big 12 Sportsperson honor
Try keeping up with these Joneses. Texas basketball’s Andrew Jones and Oklahoma State soccer’s Jaci Jones have been named the Big 12 Sportspersons of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.
Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018, yet managed to rejoin the Longhorns for the 2018-19 season. He played in two games that year before returning to chemo treatments, but came back this season to average 11.5 points per game.
He has been an advocate for cancer research, speaking at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and has also volunteered as a speaker at the Stuttering Institute Summer Camp in Austin.
Oklahoma State’s Jaci Jones was a three-year captain for the Cowgirls. She has volunteered for nearly 20 different community events, including Coaches vs. Cancer, the Stillwater Soccer Club and the Thanksgiving Food Drive. On the pitch, she scored a team-high 26 points on seven goals and 12 assists.
The Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year honor recognizes athletes who have demonstrated a high level of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.
