During his 21 years as head coach of the China Spring Cougars, Mark Bell built a highly successful football program that always featured creative offensive schemes.
On Wednesday, Bell was recognized for his accomplishments as he was named the Dave Campbell Award winner for his contributions to Central Texas football at the annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon at McLane Stadium.
Bell was surprised when he received the award, but was thrilled when his name was announced. He’s always felt blessed to spend his coaching career in Central Texas because of the quality of the high school football coaches and players in the area.
“First of all, it’s a tremendous honor because Mr. Campbell is such a legend,” Bell said. “Anytime you get an award in Central Texas football it’s a great honor because it’s such a quality style of football with all the wonderful coaches we’ve had here like Willie Williams and Ray Biles and all those guys, Johnny Tusa and Bob McQueen. To follow in those guys’ footsteps, it’s a tremendous honor to be affiliated with those guys.”
Bell compiled a 171-79 record at China Spring before stepping down in April 2018 when he handed the head coaching reins over to his son, Brian Bell, who had previously been the team’s offensive coordinator.
He coached 38 years with previous head coaching stops at Rosebud-Lott, Clifton and Lampasas, and built an overall record of 210-105-1. At China Spring, Bell made 18 playoff appearances and reached the Class 3A Division II state championship game in 2007 and the Class 4A Division I state semifinals in 2016.
“I had some opportunities to move to some bigger jobs and things like that, but China Spring has been a tremendous place for me and my family,” Bell said.
Bell coached both of his sons, Shawn and Brian, who were quarterbacks at China Spring. After transitioning to China Spring athletic director, Bell spends a lot of time watching Shawn coach Baylor’s offensive line and Brian coach the Cougars.
“I miss the Friday nights,” Bell said. “But at the same time, God has given me the opportunity to watch my two boys coach. If you can’t watch them play, the next best thing is to watch them both coach. I get the opportunity to watch Brian coach on Friday nights and Shawn coach on Saturdays, and then go to church on Sunday, and be a grandpa throughout the week.”
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock was the guest speaker at the luncheon. Wearing a black patch over his right eye after a recent surgery, he joked that he was going for the pirate look and wanted to do some sailgating outside of McLane Stadium.
Hancock said the CFP has been a great success since its first season in 2014, as television ratings have eclipsed the men’s basketball Final Four.
In the middle of a 12-year contract that features the four-team CFP format, Hancock said there are no imminent plans for playoff expansion. But after the contract expires in 2026, Hancock said he’ll be interested in the discussions his bosses have about the future of the CFP.
Asked by emcee John Morris about the initial CFP in 2014, Hancock said Big 12 co-champions Baylor and TCU were in the discussion but their strength of schedule didn’t compare to No. 4 Ohio State.
The Buckeyes joined No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Florida State in the playoff. After beating the Crimson Tide in the semifinals, Ohio State won the championship with a 42-20 win over Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule spoke at the luncheon as his team prepares for its Aug. 31 season opener against SFA at McLane Stadium. He likes the bond his team is forming, which he believes is the essence of building a strong team.
The Bears are trying to make another big leap this year after jumping from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 last season, capped by a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.