Anyone who has traveled in downtown Waco knows how frightening it can be when you spot someone driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
It makes for some bumpy traffic on the football field, too. When everyone is moving in the same direction, things flow smoothly. People recognize their place in the caravan, that they have a purpose. Conversely, when guys are tugging in opposite directions, progress slows to a stop.
Just ask China Spring.
Brian Bell’s debut season as head coach of the Cougars couldn’t be classified as a bad season. China Spring went 6-6 in 2018 and reached the second round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs. It wasn’t a great season, either. When you average 11 wins a year from 2015-17, a .500 record feels a little blah. It’s a ham sandwich. It’s fine, but nothing special. It’s certainly not the three-meat plate at your favorite barbecue joint.
Even toward the end of the season, the Cougars identified what was holding them back. The coaches noticed it, but what’s more, the players recognized it as well.
“Offseason is going to change us this season,” said senior receiver KJ Peoples. “This year we’re going to be more of a gelled team. I think we’ve got a lot more guys playing for the guy next to them, not just for individual purposes. So I think this year we’ll be a better team overall.”
Senior Nick Tibbs concurred — you can see it in practice, he said. Defenders are sprinting to the ball even when the play already looks dead. Receivers are finishing off blocks even when the play isn’t designed to come their way.
“Last year we had a lot of things going on in the locker room,” Tibbs said. “We weren’t pulling in one direction. This year we’re really focusing on that. Last year we had some good moments, but this year we’re really focused on pulling in one direction. That’s why our quote is ‘One Way.’ ”
There’s no ‘I’ before ‘we’
One way. Just like the street sign, it demands obedience, lest there be disastrous consequences. Around Cougar Country, there’s no “I Before We When You Play for Coach B.”
Or at least if someone strays, the other players or the China Spring coaches are there to direct them back on course.
“Last year’s ball team was very unique in the way they handled situations,” Bell said. “We had some ‘me’ guys, and every team has some ‘me’ guys. We still do right now. But we’ve got to point those out, we’ve got to talk about them, we’ve got to get them straight.
“I think that’s what we’re doing a better job of, is people being honest, people being vulnerable, and people getting out of their comfort zone, which I don’t think we did as good of a job of last year as we’re doing right now.”
Bell holds lifetime investments in China Spring football. His father Mark coached the Cougars for 21 seasons before stepping back from the sideline and tossing the whistle to Brian prior to last season. Mark remains on staff as athletic director. Brian’s brother Shawn was a hotshot quarterback for the Cougars before moving on to Baylor as both a player and, now, an assistant coach. Mark and Shawn Bell were recent members of China Spring’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class.
Brian also played quarterback for China Spring, and proceeded to a record-setting run at Sam Houston State, leaving in 2013 as the Bearkats’ all-time leading passer.
Football was his babysitter growing up, so he’s pretty well-acquainted with the game. Even still, he expects that Year 2 of his head coaching tenure to unfold at a more deliberate pace.
“Without question, going into the second year it’s going to be a little bit slower,” Bell said. “I can already tell, I’ve already done this before, I’ve already seen this happen, we’ve handled this situation before. And it makes life a lot easier, for sure.”
It won’t be easy replacing Erik Hart. Last year, Hart rushed for more than 2,100 yards and scored 29 total touchdowns before signing with Northwestern (La.) State. But junior Emmanuel Abdullah is a wiggler who should help make up for a chunk of that production.
It’ll also be Year 2 for sophomore quarterback Brayden Faulkner. He experienced a season’s worth of on-the-job training under Friday’s sometimes harsh lights, and he’s earnestly back for more. Bell described the QB as having “the hardest work ethic I’ve been around — ever, in my entire life.”
“You can see it every single day. With each snap he’s asking more intelligent questions,” Bell said. “He’s a big confidence guy, where if he’s feeling pretty good, he’s rolling pretty good.
“I think him and I relate a lot in that aspect. We feed off each other. It’s his second year, it’s my second year, and this is our second year together. So it makes the transition that much smoother.”
In tune with Bell
Several China Spring players used the word “relatable” to describe the 28-year-old Bell, who graduated high school in 2010. It wasn’t that terribly long ago that he walked these same halls, that he pulled that baby blue helmet snugly on his head, as the players that he’s coaching now.
“A thousand words can’t express how we feel toward our coaches. (Coach Bell) is very relatable,” Tibbs said. “He’s going to fire us up. If you mess up, he’s going to jump you, but he just does that to see how you react to having that kind of pressure on you.”
Added Abdullah, “He’s a great coach, an even better man.”
Bell considers coaching a calling as much as a job. He’ll play the heavy and dish out tough love when needed, but he wants to relate to his players on a personal level.
Last year there were moments when the Cougars would suffer a loss in the offensive backfield or lollygag to the ball defensively, and a “that’s not my job” mentality would take over. This year’s players said as much.
They’re learning that, no, it’s not your job. It’s our job. All of us — together.
One way. It’s the only way to travel.
“I think the biggest strength of this particular group of young men is how united they are and how together they are,” Bell said. “Our motto, ‘One Way,’ isn’t to tell everybody to be one way, it’s to remind everybody that that’s the strength of this football team.”