WAXAHACHIE – China Spring kept fighting in its second-round playoff game, but too many obstacles piled up in front of the Cougars.
China Spring suffered a rash of turnovers in the first half, then lost starting quarterback Brayden Faulkner to injury early in the third quarter.
That gave the Melissa Cardinals the advantage they needed to grab a 40-31 victory over the Cougars on Thursday night at Lumpkin Stadium.
Melissa (9-3) advances to the third round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs to face the winner of Friday’s La Vega versus Celina matchup.
China Spring (4-8), which upset 6-4A D-I champ Kennedale last week, finishes its season in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
Faulkner ran eight yards for a first down to the Melissa 10 on the Cougars’ second-half opening possession. But he took a hard hit at the end of the run and came up heavily favoring his left leg.
China Spring wide receiver K.J. Peoples took over at quarterback and finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown dive that put the Cougars in front, 24-21, with 7:13 left in the third quarter.
But Melissa consistently came up with answering scores all night and got a key one at that juncture.
Cardinals running back Xylohn Posey turned the wheels on a 72-yard scoring march. He finished it with a six-yard run that gave Melissa a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Peoples valiantly led an 83-yard touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter. He finished it by tossing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Kuligowski to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 34-31.
But the Cougars couldn’t get a stop after Melissa recovered an onside kick and began a possession at its own 49. Cardinals quarterback Brendon Lewis led the sealing TD march and closed it out with an 18-yard scoring run.
China Spring gave up four turnovers in the first half, but managed to stay close to Melissa at the break after the Cardinals only converted one of the Cougars’ miscues into points.
Melissa defensive lineman Caleb Kroese recovered a fumble on a pitch from Faulkner to Cougars running back Emmanuel Abdallah and returned it 40 yards.
That gave the Cardinals a first down at the China Spring 10 and Lewis needed just one play to cash in. He hit Braeden Smith for a 10-yard touchdown and a Melissa’s first lead of the game at 14-10.
The Cougars regained the lead on their next possession behind Abdallah’s strong running. He finished a 70-yard scoring march by breaking loose for a 34-yard touchdown. Abdallah’s second TD of the first half put China Spring in front, 17-10 with 3:20 left before halftime.
But Melissa had a quick answer as the Cardinals moved 70 yards in three plays.
Lewis connected with wide receiver Chase Mapps for a 42-yard touchdown and the four-point edge the Cardinals took to the locker room.
China Spring took advantage of a pair of Melissa special teams mistakes in the first half.
A botched punt snap resulted in a short punt that gave China Spring the ball at the Cardinals’ 26. The Cougars needed only one play to get points as Abdallah cruised in for the touchdown.
Melissa punter David Patrick fumbled another low snap in the second quarter and the Cougars punt-cover team swarmed him to get China Spring the ball at the Melissa 15.
That set up Cougar kicker Karson Coe’s 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Abdallah fueled the China Spring offense in the first half as he rushed for 131 yards on nine carries through the end of the second quarter.
But Melissa clamped down on Abdallah in the second half and he finished the game with 173 rushing yards on 19 totes.
PLAYOFF ROUNDUP Dawson 34, Mount Enterprise 22
PALESTINE – Jakoby Moore scored three touchdowns, and the Bulldogs extended their special season to Thanksgiving week.
Moore had touchdown runs of 30 and 2 yards and also scored on a nifty 35-yard punt return. Dawson (10-2) also got touchdown runs from Ja’Mariyea Hamilton and Brendan Horner in the win.
Kende Miller ran for two TDs and passed for a 56-yard score for Mount Enterprise (9-2), but Dawson’s stable of weapons were too much to overcome. The Bulldogs will move on to face Muenster or Lovelady in next week’s third round.
Strawn 62, Cranfills Gap 14
HICO – Strawn put an end to a breakthrough season for Cranfills Gap with a mercy-rule victory in the Class 1A Division II regional round.
Strawn (8-4) scored 34 points in the first quarter, but the Lions still pushed the gap to the fourth quarter before falling. Cranfills Gap (9-3) still finished with one of the best records in school history, and as district champions. Before this season, the Lions last won eight or more games in 1986, when they went 8-2.
Gordon 52, Bynum 6
HAMILTON – The tradition-rich Longhorns halted Bynum’s breakthrough run with a mercy-rule victory in the Class 1A Division II regionals.
Gordon built a 38-0 lead before Bynum (7-4) found the end zone and broke up the shutout. But Gordon (11-1) tacked on two more touchdowns to clinch the win and a spot in the regional final against Strawn.
Bynum won district this year and ended the area’s longest playoff drought, as the Bulldogs had last reached the postseason in 1992.
