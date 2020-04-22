As birthdays go, D’Marion Alexander made sure his 18th was one to remember.
The China Spring junior linebacker announced his commitment to Minnesota on Wednesday, choosing the Golden Gophers over a variety of suitors, including Arizona State, Texas Tech, Kansas and TCU. The decision came, as planned, on his birthday.
“First and foremost I want to thank the man above for blessing me with the abilities to play the game that I so desperately love, without God I’m absolutely nothing,” Alexander wrote on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Secondly, I want to thank all the universities/coaches that believed in me throughout the recruiting process, those relationships will last a lifetime. … With that being said, I will be continuing my academic/athletic career and committing to the University of Minnesota!”
Alexander (6-5, 215) is a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and the 100th-ranked player in Texas for the class of 2021. He made 40 tackles, seven quarterback disruptions, one sack and six tackles for losses as a junior in 2019.
