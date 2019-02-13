China Spring ISD is accepting nominations for its inaugural class of the China Spring Athletics Hall of Fame.
To qualify for consideration, an athlete must have played at least two years of a varsity sport at China Spring, and five years must have passed since they last saw action. Coaches must have had a minimum of four years of service, while administrators should have had a minimum of five.
To nominate, email gocscougars@gmail.com, and include the person’s name, sport and approximate years they were at China Spring. Nominations should include two to three sentences explaining why the nominee is deserving.
The deadline to nominate is 5 p.m. March 15, and the inaugural Hall of Fame class will be announced in mid-April.