China Spring ISD has named its 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class, featuring a decorated group of seven former athletes and coaches.
The group includes James Limmer, who coached the Cougars to four state baseball championships in 1987, ’89, ’93 and 2000. China Spring made 16 playoff trips in his tenure and won 70 percent of its games. Also, Ronnie Cawthon, who worked for China Spring ISD from 1981-2003 and served as athletic director for 12 years.
Other inductees are Eric Wieser, who played baseball and basketball and remains the program’s all-time leading scorer in hoops, Shelli Balch Smith, a two-time Super Centex softball star who set the program’s home run record, Karlyn Meyers Wilkes, the 2007 Super Centex Girls Athlete of the Year and an all-state player in both volleyball and basketball, Terry Nightingale, who played on three state championship golf teams and won the individual title in 1988, and Ryan Boutwell, a Super Centex all-decade defensive end who went on to play football at North Texas.
That group joins the inaugural class from last year of Shawn Bell, Jim Bird, Randy Leasley, Sorrel Peterson, Jessica Hanna Sifers, Mike Hicks, Jared Clements and Jimmy Holcomb.
