GATESVILLE — The Cougars halted a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion, swatting the Hornets in District 5-4A Div. I play.

China Spring (3-5, 1-1) put this one away early, scoring 35 in the first half. K.J. Peoples had TD runs of 56 and 10 yards in the second quarter. The Cougars also rampaged Gatesville (0-8, 0-2) defensively, as it was 28-0 before the Hornets cracked the scoreboard.

