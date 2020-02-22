Texas Tech senior Brandon Bray broke a 27-year-old indoor school record at the Matador Qualifier Challenge on Friday. Bray cleared 18-5¼ in the pole vault, a mark that ranks sixth in the nation.
Bray already owned Tech’s outdoor school record in the event.
Bray is a former two-time state champion at China Spring, and the Central Texas high school record holder in the pole vault. He’ll compete at the Big 12 Indoor Championships next weekend in Ames, Iowa.
