ADDISON — Brayden Faulkner passed for a trio of touchdowns as the Cougars remained unbeaten on the year.
Faulkner spread the ball around nicely and connected with three different receivers for those TDs – as one went to KJ Peoples, another to Jacob Kuligowski and a third to Coltin Locking.
Emmanuel Abdullah was steady on the ground with 82 yards rushing for China Spring (2-0), which will meet Connally in a battle of unbeatens next week.
