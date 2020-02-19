Chilton High School will meet before the UIL’s State Executive Committee in Austin at 10 a.m. Thursday to appeal a District 17-2A decision regarding a violation of employment of its coaches.

The matter deals with Section 1202(a) of the UIL constitution, which specifies that a school is ineligible for UIL athletic competition if a team’s head coach or assistant coaches are not full-time employees of the school that the team represents.

