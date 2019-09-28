In Snook, Chilton’s three-headed rushing attack fueled the Pirates’ victory over the Bluejays.

Chilton quarterback McKellar Cook rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, running back Olgario Vasques added 117 rushing yards and utility back Daylon Ford pitched in 60 yards and a pair of TDs.

The Pirates (4-1) hosts Florence next week before opening district play versus Iola on Oct. 18.

