BRENHAM – With its season on the line, Chilton came up with its possibly its most impressive scoring drive of the year.
The Pirates (7-4) took over possession late in the fourth quarter and drove for the winning touchdown with 2:22 remaining, as McKellar Cook scored from one yard out. Then Burton (6-5) got the ball back and drove into Chilton territory, but the Pirate defense held, preserving the team’s Class 2A Division II bi-district win.
It’s quite a turnaround for Chilton, which finished 1-10 last year despite making the playoffs. Now the Pirates will move on to the area round, where they’ll face the winner of Friday’s Falls City-La Villa game.
Cook kept the Pirates sailing all night with his hard running, and finished with three TD runs. Chilton’s defense also came up with some big stops and takeaways, none larger than Luis Fernandez’s 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the third quarter that tied the game at 14.
