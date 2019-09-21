In Axtell, Chilton running back Olgario Vasquez churned out 205 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Pirates past the Longhorns.
Chilton (3-1) bounced back from a 31-13 home loss to Bruceville-Eddy last week and the Pirates have now tripled their win total from 2018 when they went 1-10.
Safety J.B. Davis led the Chilton defense with 7 tackles and a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Axtell (1-3) opens district play by hosting Bruceville-Eddy next week.
