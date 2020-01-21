The Midway and Waco High boys soccer teams took a moment to remember a former rival before their Tuesday night match.
The teams wore purple shirts in a pregame ceremony and carried flowers in memory of Mike Chapman, the University soccer coach who died last week of a heart attack.
As for the match itself, Waco High pulled out a 1-0 win over the Panthers in the District 12-6A clash. The difference-maker came when Joaquin Gonzalez found the net for the Lions (5-2-2 overall, 2-0 district) on an assist from Angel Martinez. Midway dropped to 5-2-3 and 1-2 with the loss.
Across town at Waco ISD Stadium, the Midway girls claimed a 4-0 shutout win over Waco High in their own District 12-6A meeting.
Midway got a pair of goals from Kristy Castelan, and one apiece from Sami Brown and Hannah Bowden. Midway is 3-0 in district play now, and has outscored its three district foes, 24-0.
MCC to face last-place Southwestern Christian teams
The McLennan basketball teams will continue a busy week when they head to Terrell to face Southwestern Christian.
It’ll be the sandwich games in a stretch of three games in six days for both MCC squads. Ricky Rhodes’ Highlassies moved to 14-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play with a gutty 94-87 overtime win over Temple on Monday night. They’ll face a Southwestern Christian team that is 9-9 on the year and has yet to win in conference play after six attempts.
Meanwhile, the MCC men (11-9, 2-2) will be looking to build on its best defensive game of the year after taking down Temple, 84-64. They should be favored against a Rams squad that is 6-14 overall and 0-6 in league play.
Game times on Wednesday are 3 p.m. for the women and 5 for the men.
MCC baseball tops Perfect Game preseason rankings
The Perfect Game Preseason JUCO Top 25 tabbed McLennan baseball as the nation’s No. 1 team when the rankings were released on Tuesday.
Iowa Western is second in the Perfect Game rankings followed by Wabash Valley (Illinois) in third. Defending national champion Central Arizona is fourth and Chipola (Florida) is fifth.
Three other Texas squads are mentioned in the poll. San Jacinto, a non-conference opponent for McLennan, is ranked sixth. Grayson, a conference opponent of the Highlanders is 12th, and Howard, a regional opponent, is 20th.
The Highlanders had a 42-17 overall record in 2019, finishing as the Region 5 runner-up and ranked 13th in the final Perfect Game poll.
The Highlanders are also ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball poll and seventh by the NJCAA.
McLennan opens the season against Midland at Bosque River Ballpark. The three-game series begins Jan. 31. The Friday game will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
Pro Bowl to let scoring team keep possession, face 4th down
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pro Bowl is adding a new twist that could reward teams for taking a risk.
The NFL announced Tuesday that its upcoming all-star game in Orlando will feature a rule change that allows a team to keep the ball after it scores. The scoring team can retain possession at its own 25-yard line and face a fourth-and-15 play. Pick up a first down, and the offense gets a new set of downs. Fail to gain 15 yards, and it’s a turnover on downs and good field position for the other conference.
The scoring team also could elect to give the opponent the ball at the opponent’s 25-yard line, much like a kickoff that results in a touchback.
The 2020 Pro Bowl also tweaked rules regarding pre-snap penalties.
It is no longer a a false start if a flexed, eligible receiver in a two-point stance flinches or picks up one foot as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground. He also must reset for a second before the snap. A receiver who fits this exception is not considered to be in motion.
It is a false start if all 11 offensive players are set for at a full second and any flexed, eligible receiver breaks his stance by picking up both feet.
Red Sox’s Pedroia has setback during knee rehabilitationBOSTON — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had what the team called a “significant setback” while rehabbing his left knee, the latest blow to the four-time All-Star’s attempt to return to the field.
Boston spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed the development Tuesday, which was first reported by The Boston Globe. It has left Pedroia’s status for spring training uncertain. The Globe reported that he was meeting with his family, team and agents to decide his future.
The 2008 American League MVP, the 36-year-old has been struggling since Baltimore’s Manny Machado slid into the surgically repaired knee at second base on April 21, 2017. Pedroia had surgery that Oct. 25, followed by a procedure to remove scar tissue the following July 20. He had another operation last Aug. 6 to remove bone spurs and preserve the knee joint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.