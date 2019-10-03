All signs point to the potential that sweatshirt weather could arrive next week. That means, suddenly, Frito pies will taste a little better under Friday night lights and a new energy will encompass high school football.
If that happens, it will be just in time for Week 7. As hard as it might be to comprehend, more than half of the high school football regular season has come and gone.
As such, it’s time to look around, perhaps think back to our preview material that ran in August, and assess the situation.
‘The Bears are who we thought they were’
Way back in 2006, then-Arizona Cardinals coach Dennis Green, disgusted that his team had let Chicago erase a 20-point halftime deficit to beat the Cardinals, launched one of the great postgame rants of all time. “The Bears are who we thought they were. … And we let ‘em off the hook.”
But just because a team is who we thought they were doesn’t have to be a bad thing. At the start of the year, we thought defending champs La Vega and Mart were very good teams that were going to have to bring along a few young players. That’s pretty much how things have developed.
La Vega lost its showdown with top-ranked Argyle in the second week of the season. But the Pirates, who are still ranked No. 3 in Class 4A Division I, are starting to find their rhythm as they have won their last three games by an average of 38 points.
Mart, at 2-3 and No. 3 in 2A DII, is the only ranked team in the state with a losing record. That’s the kind of respect Mart has earned throughout Texas. It’s well recognized that the Panthers have taken on bigger schools and ranked opponents. Last week, Mart went on the road to play top-ranked Refugio and battled the Bobcats for four quarters before the home team claimed a 48-40 victory.
Connally is another squad that’s right on track. The Cadets enter Week 6 action with a 5-0 record. They have have worn opponents down in the second halves of games, which isn’t necessarily something we would have forecast, but it’s a good sign if you cheer for the blue and silver.
Finally, Midway is following a trajectory that we expected. The Panthers played a pair of tough nondistrict games and lost close battles with Euless Trinity and Mansfield Lake Ridge. But Midway has since won three straight, all 12-6A games. The Panthers seem to have found their identity going into the second half of the campaign.
‘How bout them Cowboys’
Those of us who followed the Dallas Cowboys throughout the 1990s will always remember this Jimmy Johnson exultation. It was just so Texas.
What better way to say, “Dang, I think they’re better than we thought.”
Halfway through the season, that designation is a perfect fit for the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles. Bruceville-Eddy grabbed our attention by defeating state-ranked Granger a couple of weeks ago, then followed it up with a district-opening rout of Axtell. The Eagles have the kind of offensive players that just might carry them to their first district championship since 1985.
When practice began in early August, rumblings that Robinson might be pretty good started to surface. A look at the Rockets revealed they had 30 seniors on the roster and an impressive number of players with multiple years of varsity experience. So far Robinson has lived up to those expectations and probably surpassed them. The Rockets are ranked No. 8 in 4A DII with a 4-0 record, a road win over a good Troy team and a home win over a possibly even better Whitney bunch. Now it’s time for Robinson to show what it can do against its tough 8-4A DII schedule.
There are actually quite a few teams that belong in this category. As mentioned in the previous paragraph, Troy and Whitney both have it rolling in 3A, and Chilton is looking good in 2A.
Fairfield started district with an impressive 41-21 win over Lorena as the Eagles improved to 4-1 on the season. That’s making us think Fairfield is going to have a big impact on the 8-4A DII race.
‘I shook up the world’
So far in this column, we’ve looked at general team performances. But for the next part, we’ll examine a few players who are defining the local football landscape so far this fall. As such, there’s no better person to quote than the great Muhammad Ali.
We pointed out that Bruceville-Eddy is turning heads and a big reason for that has been the play of the tough running back with the unforgettable name. Last week, senior Nathan Quattlebaum rushed for 310 yards and five touchdowns, bringing his season total to 1,133 rushing yards in five games.
Quattlebaum is one of three area running backs who are clearly in the lead pack at the midway point. Connally’s Jay’Veon Sunday already had 1,000 rushing yards at this stage of last season. But Sunday is still on point as he’s rushed for 820 yards and is averaging 9.3 per carry so far in his senior campaign.
The third member of the RB trio is China Spring junior running back Emmanuel Abdallah. He opened the season by rushing for 186 yards against Lorena and kept up a good pace through the early part of the season. Then Abdallah popped one of the all-time great nights in the history of Texas high school football when he ran for 554 yards last week against Argyle Liberty Chirstian.
Quarterbacks who have lit it up so far include La Vega first-year starter Landry Kinne, who has passed for 953 yards with 13 TDs and just one interception. Robinson QB Joseph McHenry is averaging 233 passing yards per game and is having great success throwing to former-quarterback-turned-receiver Jordan Rogers, who is producing more than 100 receiving yards per contest.
And we can’t overlook the fantastic six-man performance of Methodist Children’s Home utility back Dremon Bible. He’s led the Bulldogs to a 5-0 start by rushing for 499 yards, catching passes for another 504 and scoring in a multitude of ways. Including his interception and kickoff returns for a pair of touchdowns, he has reached the end zone 19 times.
‘Don’t call it a comeback’
Back in the glorious 1990s, whenever we felt like we were on the verge of a comeback, we would quote the first line of LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.”
There are a few teams around Central Texas who have taken a couple of L’s through the first half, but don’t count them out. Mart is at the top of the list. In fact, go ahead and plan on seeing Mart play its best football in December.
Crawford started fast by winning its first three games, including a road win at then-state-ranked Clifton. The Pirates lost their last two contests before a bye this week. But Crawford will be a factor the rest of the way.
Additionally, we look for China Spring, Clifton and Bosqueville to start building momentum in the second half.
