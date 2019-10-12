I’m calling this past Friday night the “Empire Strikes Back” of Central Texas high school football.
That’s not because I view any of the victorious teams as Darth Vader-like villains, it’s because Friday’s action seemed like a good setup for the rest of the story.
The best example of this came in Fairfield where the Mexia Blackcats posted an eye-opening win over the Eagles, who were ranked No. 9 in 4A Division II entering the game.
Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley and quarterback Jaden Proctor combined for a little more than 200 rushing yards to drive the Blackcats’ attack. Wiley ran 28 yards for a touchdown and Proctor completed the two-point conversion pass to put Mexia ahead 23-7 early in the third quarter.
The Blackcats defense took over at the end and Mexia won 37-10 to improve to 4-2 and 2-0 in District 8-4A Division II.
That set up a meeting of the district’s only two remaining unbeaten teams when No. 1 Connally travels to Mexia next week. Last season, the Cadets edged Mexia 27-26 when kicker Ralph Morales’ nailed a game-winning extra point with no time left.
How’s that for plot leading into Friday’s showdown?
But that’s not the only clash taking shape on the horizon.
In 12-6A, Midway and Temple posted lopsided wins over Copperas Cove and Killeen respectively. The Panthers and Wildcats are setting up another classic between the two schools. That game is scheduled for Nov. 1 at Midway.
The Panthers have won barnburners in Temple each of the last two seasons, including a 31-28 victory a year ago. Now Midway gets to host the Wildcats when they meet up in three weeks.
Also on the first night of November, the Bosqueville Bulldogs (3-4, 2-1 in 8-2A DI) will travel to play Bruceville-Eddy (6-1, 3-0).
That will be the Eagles’ final regular season game as they have a bye on Week 11. So that means Bruceville-Eddy could be playing to win its first district championship since 1985 on its home field. It doesn’t set up much better than that.
But Bosqueville looks like it will have something to say about the 8-2A DI crown. The Bulldogs defeated Riesel, 49-29, on Friday night. Bosqueville has won two of its last three and appears to be picking up momentum at the right time of the season.
And I’m predicting one more treat on the night after Halloween. That’s when Whitney (5-1, 2-0 in 9-3A DI) will host top-ranked Grandview (6-0. 2-0).
On Friday, Whitney quarterback Devin Wilson piled up 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just four carries and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Wildcats past Maypearl, 42-3.
However, in order to make the Whitney-Grandview game the de facto district championship game, the Wildcats still have to get through tough games against playoff contenders West and Teague the next two weeks.
It’s going to be fun to see how all of this develops. For now, here’s a look at a few more games that came in late on Friday:
Crawford 21, Valley Mills 12
In Valley Mills, Crawford shifted junior Tanner Merenda to quarterback and he threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Pirates past the Eagles.
Merenda hurled a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tate Abel with 3:59 left in the first quarter to give Crawford the initial lead. Pirates running back Trey Lacina had a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to double the lead.
Then, after Valley Mills cut Crawford’s lead to 14-6, Merenda connected with Chance Connally for a fourth quarter TD.
Valley Mills quarterback Braydon Richardson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Ewing with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter, but Crawford stopped the two-point conversion try to preserve a two-score edge.
Then Pirate Ty Williams recovered the ensuing onside kick and Crawford (4-2, 1-0 in 7-2A DI) ran out the clock.
Valley Mills dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in district.
Teague 52, Groesbeck 6
In Teague, Lions running back Nemier Herod ran wild through the Groesbeck defense in leading the home team to a lopsided District 9-3A DI victory.
Herod carried six times for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Teague running back Gelico Green added 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven totes and wide receiver Drew Satterwhite turned eight receptions into 119 yards and a TD.
With the win, Teague (2-4, 1-1) moved into fourth place in district, a half game behind West in third. The Lions play at McGregor next week. Groesbeck fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in district.
Bruceville-Eddy 62, Italy 41
In Italy, Bruceville-Eddy used a balanced offense to race past the Gladiators and claimed another 8-2A DI win.
Eagles quarterback Trapper Ensor passed for 254 yards and five touchdowns, complementing running back Nathan Quattlebaum’s 265 rushing yards and three TDs.
Bruceville-Eddy (7-1, 3-0) established a 42-14 lead by halftime and stiff armed the Gladiators in the second half.
Vanguard 57, Austin Hill Country 52
In Austin, Vanguard quarterback Austin Burch returned from an injury and had a big night. Burch passed for 549 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a victory in their district opener.
Vanguard’s Marlow Welch, who switched back to receiver after playing QB in Burch’s absence, caught 15 passes for 358 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Vikings (3-3, 1-0) led by 21 points in the fourth quarter before Austin Hill Country made a charge on its home field. But Vanguard linebacker Markhum Dossett recovered a fumble to stop the Knights’ last drive and preserved the Vikings’ win.
