Everyone doubted the Waco High Lions.
I’m definitely the type of person who rolls my eyes at the overuse of the “No one believed in us” battle cry, especially when it’s shouted by people who clearly have a lot of people believing in them.
But, seriously, we’d written off the Lions’ season as headed toward 0-10 in a hurry. The three of us who pick high school games for this newspaper every Friday all picked Belton to beat Waco High and I doubt any of us spent more than 15 seconds deliberating that choice.
Lions coach Kwame Cavil knew better, though. He could see it in his players’ demeanor even before Waco High claimed a 24-21 victory over Belton on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
“Before the game, it was a real anticipatory atmosphere,” Cavil said. “Guys were anticipating going out there on senior night. A lot of guys were taking it personal. The juniors wanted to play for the seniors. And we wanted to be trending upward going into the offseason and validate all the hard work we’ve put in.”
Waco High honored 18 seniors in its final home game of 2019. Those players had been through a coaching change and a rough go that included a 17-game losing streak. But they can now drive past the corner of Bagby and New Road and think about the one night it all came together.
Cavil said it was the first time this fall that the Lions have played up to their potential for four quarters. The result was a well-deserved celebration.
“After the game, I told them, ‘When we win, we’re going to party in the locker room,’” Cavil said. “You would have thought we won the Super Bowl.”
By rising up and beating Belton, Waco High earned much more than one “W.” The Lions gave themselves hope for the grind in the offseason. There won’t be any demoralizing stories about an 0-10 record and a long losing skid.
In fact, Waco High has a chance to finish the season on a winning streak. The Lions (1-8, 1-6 in 12-6A) close the season versus Killeen (2-7, 2-5) on Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Cavil and company will have that extra shot of adrenaline that winning a game and silencing the critics can provide.
“We’ve still got one more game to play and practice sure feels good when you’re coming off a win,” the Waco High coach said.
Here’s a look at a few more results that came in late on Friday:
Mexia 21, Salado 6
In Mexia, the Blackcats defense swarmed Salado and clinched a second-place playoff seed.
Mexia was wearing first-responder uniforms to honor Trooper Damon Allen, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Allen’s nephew, Mexia linebacker Jacob Allen, ran out of the tunnel with a flag to honor his uncle.
Then Jacob Allen came through with a superb performance, posting 15 tackles to lead Mexia (5-3, 4-1 in 8-4A D-II).
Blackcats running back Jarrell Wiley rushed 15 times for 92 yards and a touchdown to lead a Mexia ground game that rolled up 216 yards.
Mexia will finish the regular season at Lorena on Friday.
Teague 41, Maypearl 9
In Maypearl, Teague’s passing game overwhelmed the Panthers and clinched a playoff spot for the Lions.
Teague quarterback Jake Callahan passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns, going to prime target Drew Satterwhite seven times for 158 yards and a score. Lions running back Nemier Herod provided punch in the running game with 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Teague (4-5, 3-2 in district) hosts West next week in a game that will determine the third and fourth playoff seeds from 9-3A D-I.
McGregor 42, Groesbeck 13
In McGregor, quarterback Veandre McDaniel propelled the Bulldogs’ offense through the air as he completed 14 of 16 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns.
McDaniel connected with wide receiver Jhobe Smith nine times for 196 yards and a pair of scores.
McGregor defensive linemen Will Allison and Reese Huffman controlled the line of scrimmage, combining for 16 tackles, including five for losses.
The Bulldogs’ season is finished with a 4-6 overall record, 2-4 in 9-3A D-I. Groesbeck (2-7, 0-5) hosts Whitney to finish the season next week.
Eagle Christian 76, Granbury North Central Texas 26
In Granbury, Eagle Christian’s Caleb Wilson had a prolific outing as he passed for 245 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for a score, caught an eight-yard TD pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Eagles Jonah Williams and Alex Kainer made their share of big plays too. Williams rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Kainer caught eight passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
Eagle Christian, in its first season, boosted its record to 6-4. The Eagles will play Red Oak Ovilla Christian in the Texas Six Man Football Independent Bowl at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday in Gholson to finish the campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.