The high school football season arrived, technically on Thursday night, but then in all of its fanfare and glory on Friday night.
But once the school songs and national anthems played, it probably became something a little different for everybody.
There’s a really good chance the football season came in with a punch in the gut for some people, or at least a reality check. I was able to peruse Twitter enough on Friday night while covering Lorena at China Spring to notice that things didn’t go quite as smoothly for a few teams as they might have expected.
But at Waco ISD Stadium there was one very happy locker room where the University Trojans celebrated a thrilling 36-35 victory over Waco High.
It was the first time University had beaten the Lions since 2009 and only the second time in 30 years. What seems even more significant is that the Trojans, who were mired in a 47-game losing streak this time a year ago, started the season by beating a team in a bigger classification.
University’s long losing streak, which the Trojans dispatched in their second game last season, has been written about so much that I’m sure they’re tired of reading about it. But it bears repeating because of the way University gained ground by going 3-7 in 2018. The Trojans were clearly inspired to put in the effort to make sure their 3-win campaign wasn’t a high-water mark.
University’s third-year head coach Rodney Smith said his team made the commitment to continue to improve.
“No doubt,” Smith said. “Working all summer, coaches going to get kids and having 10 kids in the car coming up the school to do strength and conditioning, all of it is worth it.”
It would’ve been easy and perhaps logical for Smith and the University coaches to hold up the Waco High game as a motivational tool. After all, the Trojans were just a touchdown short of beating Waco High in 2018. But Smith said they didn’t do that. The University coaches and players simply focused on their own work to get better and didn’t mention the chance to beat Waco High.
Of course, once both teams showed up at their stadium, things changed.
“When we finally saw them last night, everything came out,” Smith said.
Several players the Trojans were counting on to make game-changing plays did just that, especially Corey Sandolph, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the third quarter.
Then Jaylen Marshall blocked a Waco High extra point with 38 seconds left that might’ve sent the game to overtime (if Sandolph couldn’t return the ensuing kickoff for a TD, which seems like a decent possibility).
It all added up to a lot to celebrate for University. But the Trojans can’t bask in the win for too long. They have to try to get to 2-0 next week when they travel to play Austin Travis on Thursday.
Here’s a quick look at a few games that came in late Friday night:
Reicher 52, Kerens 34
The Reicher Cougars made new coach Tyler Holcomb’s debut a success as they pulled away from Kerens in the second half at J.J. Kearns Field.
Reicher quarterback Jake Boozer had a fantastic night taking over as starter. He passed for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Eric Ochoa. Boozer also rushed for 153 yards and four more TDs.
Offensive lineman Noah Plsek made things work up front, driving a Cougars offense that produced more than 400 total yards.
Boozer scored late in the first half to give Reicher a 25-20 lead at the break. Despite facing a large gap in number of players on the roster, the Cougars prevailed in the second half, winning the third and fourth quarters, 27-14.
Crawford 21, Tolar 16
In Crawford, Pirates running back Garrett Pearson scored on a nine-yard run late in the third quarter, giving Crawford the margin it needed to start the season with a victory over the visiting Rattlers.
The Pirates then shut out Tolar in the fourth quarter, coming up with a pair of key stops to prevail.
The Rattlers led 9-7 late in the first half when the Pirates’ Breck Chambers returned a punt 30 yards for a touchdown. Chambers also scored Crawford’s initial TD on a 63-yard run late in the first quarter.
Crawford produced 187 rushing yards led by Chambers’ 82 on eight carries. Pirates quarterback Tate Abel connected on 6 of 16 passes for 86 yards, including three connections with Chance Connally for 34 yards.
McGregor 42, Marlin 28
In McGregor, David Haynes Jr. made his head coaching debut at his alma mater and his Marlin Bulldogs put up a good fight. Marlin tied the game at 28 in the second half before McGregor pulled away at the end.
Running back Dayton Threadgill led the way for the Bulldogs, rushing for 118 yards and a TD on 16 carries. That helped McGregor make it a happy debut for new coach Mike Shields.
McGregor led 14-7 at the break and then held on in a high-scoring second half.
Whitney 56, Jarrell 3
In Whitney, Wildcats running back Juan Saucedo rolled through the Jarrell defense and quarterback Devin Wilson sprinkled in a few accurate passes as Whitney surged to a season-opening victory.
Saucedo rushed for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Wilson completed 9 of 10 passes for 167 yards and scoring passes to Kolby Tanner, Dez Garner and Jordan Newton.
The Wildcats (1-0) piled up more than 600 yards of offense, pretty evenly split among rushing and passing.
Bruceville-Eddy 40, Rio Vista 33
In Rio Vista, Bruceville-Eddy gave new head coach Kyle Shoppach a thrilling win in his debut.
The Eagles managed to maintain a touchdown advantage throughout the game, showing an explosive offense that hit big through the air and on the ground. Nathan Quattlebaum ran for two TDs, while T.J. Jarmon also hit for a couple of scores on the ground in addition to catching a big fourth-quarter TD pass from Trapper Ensor.
Ensor had two TD tosses on the night, both in the fourth.
Avalon 42, Abbott 7
In Avalon, the Eagles started fast, grabbing a 36-7 lead by halftime over the Panthers and shut out Abbott in the second half.
Panthers running back Kadyn Johnson rushed for 139 yards on 26 carries, but Abbott couldn’t sustain much offense elsewhere. The Panthers only touchdown came when Isaac Terrazas returned a fumble on a kickoff for a score.
